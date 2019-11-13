MENU

Eat this: Munchers' cream cheese doughnuts

munchers bakery doughnut case

Munchers Bakery is located at 925 Iowa St. and is open 24/7. The bakery will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Dec. 5. 

 Nichola McDowell

As the end of the semester creeps up on University of Kansas students, a place to get a late night snack or early morning tie-me-over becomes a necessity. Munchers Bakery was recognized as the top bakery in town in this year’s Best of Lawrence magazine and offers any baked good your sweet tooth could possibly desire. The family-owned establishment will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Dec. 5, and renovations are in the works to include a new mural inside the bakery. 

Owner Mike Tennyson, whose son by the same name manages production in the back of house, says the busiest times of year are in the spring around Mother’s Day and end of the semester, as well as the week before Christmas. He says the most popular grabs are the cream cheese doughnuts, but other favorites include cinnamon rolls and apple fritters. 

“If I’m real hungry, and I need to fill an open spot, I’ll eat a cinnamon roll,” Tennyson says. 

Despite being open 24 hours, Tennyson warns that the bakery selection becomes limited as the night goes on.

“When people come in late at night, they’re lucky if there’s what they want left,” he says. 

eat this munchers

Munchers Bakery offers plain and strawberry cream cheese doughnuts. The bakery is open 24/7. 

Which brings us to what you must get when you stop in. The bakery makes everything from scratch, and the cream cheese doughnut does not disappoint. The doughnut pastry is soft, and inside you’ll find cream cheese lining the bottom layer. To top it off and balance the filling, the doughnut is coated with a sweet, vanilla icing. If vanilla’s too plain for you, there’s also a strawberry cream cheese version.

Munchers Bakery is located at 925 Iowa St. and is open 24/7.

Tags

LATEST

CHALK TALK

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad