How it feels to catch your boyfriend doing the dirty

After almost two years of dating, Paige Goddard walked in to find her boyfriend and a naked girl in bed together in the fall of 2018. Here’s how it feels to catch your boyfriend in the act.
It was Friday afternoon. It had been a long week of school, so I had anxiously been waiting for Friday to arrive. I loved Fridays, as I didn’t have class. But this Friday was special.
It was a sunny Oct. 12, not a cloud to be seen, and I was at the Hawk with the people I love (and loved). My boyfriend Matt had sent me a good morning text that gave me all the feels. Oh, and I was also wearing my favorite black Jeffrey Campbell booties. I thought I was unstoppable in those things.
In the Pine Room, Matt, six of our friends and I sat in the first booth to the right, squashed shoulder-to-shoulder. My friend Lauren sat to my left and insisted we get another wrecking ball.
“Watermelon wrecking balls?” I asked.
Wrecking balls were good, but watermelon wrecking balls were the best. They tasted like pink jolly ranchers and smelled like bubble gum. They were my favorite.
Lauren and I got out of our seats and got our drinks, but then we lost track of time and couldn't find our group.
After dancing to nine songs, Lauren and I decided to go back to the booth where we had left our friends. One hour had passed, but it felt like 15 minutes.
We walked back to the booth and found our friends where we had left them. But where was Matt?
Looking around, I quickly noticed Matt and his friend Max leaving with two blonde girls.
“I’ll be right back,” I said to Lauren.
As I wiggled my way through the crowd of people, I caught up to them and followed them out the door.
“What’s up? What are you guys doing?” I asked.
Matt and I had been dating for almost two years. At that point in our relationship, we were used to hanging out at each other's houses after we left the bars. It was normal.
As I stood in front of Matt, I could tell he was super drunk because he kept telling me I couldn't come with him.
“Why can’t I go home with him?” I thought. “This isn’t normal.”
My back started to tense up, and the wrecking balls I drank started to creep in. For a moment I got upset, but then figured I would just let the four of them have fun.
Upset and a little confused, I went back in the Hawk and decided I would stop by his house on my way home. After one more drink, Lauren and I left.
On our way home, we passed Matt’s house. We tried to go inside, but the door was locked. This wasn't normal.
“It’s locked,” I said pushing on the door handle.
“It’s locked?” Lauren asked. “Isn’t it always unlocked?”
I called Matt, but he didn't pick up. I knew something was off, but I didn't want to admit it. We turned around and proceeded to walk home.
When we got home, I went to my room and tried to watch “Gossip Girl” to distract my worried mind. After an hour, I was almost sober but still worried.
I walked into Lauren’s room right next door and told her how I felt. She explained to me that she had just opened a Snapchat from our friend, and everyone was at Matt’s house.
“We should go back and check on things,” Lauren said.
She was sure I was being overly dramatic and thought my worries would go away if I knew what was going on. She didn't think he was cheating on me, but I sure did.
At this point in our relationship, Matt and I were so good. We were closer than we had ever been. We never had problems. We had never denied letting each other come over and hang out after going out, and he had never not answered one of my calls. But this time was different. This time was weird.
When we got to his house, the door was open. This was a good sign. That was normal, but everyone except for him was in the living room.
“Where is Matt?” I thought.
I walked up the rickety hardwood stairs to the second floor and to his bedroom door. Before I even tried to open his door, I knew he was there. I knew he was with one of the blonde girls he left the Hawk with. I felt it in my gut.
I tried to quietly turn the knob and open the door, but it was locked. My heart began to beat faster. I felt a knot in my throat and did everything in my power to hold onto that knot and not let go.
One second passed, and snap. I let go, and I lost it.
Damn knot.
I yelled, “What is going on? Please let me in! You need to let me in!”
For whatever reason, I wanted to see it for myself. I wanted to see her.
Sure enough, he eventually opened the door. It was exactly what I expected. Matt fully clothed, like nothing was going on. And the girl, naked and afraid.
Before that moment, I was always so confused about how people could get mad at the person their partner is cheating with. But as I experienced it myself, my mind didn’t even go through any kind of logical thought process. I instantly blew up with 101 emotions. Probably more.
She was lying on Matt’s bed in my spot, trying to convince me it was all Matt’s fault. Sure enough, after some convincing, I realized she was right. I started yelling at Matt.
At one point, I stopped being able to even process the emotions I was feeling and the shock I had just endured. I felt numb, weak and sick, so I just sat in the chair in the corner of his room, speechless.
It felt as if I was watching things happen to me in a TV show.
“Is this my life?” I thought.
Finally, Lauren came upstairs to calm me down. And some of his roommates, who were also my close friends, walked me home.
When I opened my front door, I began to burst into tears. When I opened my door, a new chapter of my life started to rebuild what the watermelon wrecking ball had demolished.
A few months later, I looked forward to Fridays again — something I hadn’t done in a long time. The sky was clear. The sun was shining, and my ex-boyfriend Matt had sent me a good morning text that gave me all the feels.
“I’m lost and alone and still ashamed of what I did. I can’t be without you. I don't know what to do anymore. I don't want to live.”
Oh, and I was also wearing my favorite black Marc Jacobs sunglasses.
I thought I was unstoppable in those things.