How to support the Lawrence community from home

Social distancing might be making you miss the Lawrence community you know and love. Here are a few ways to stay involved and support that community, all from the comfort of your home.
Share your talents with others
Do you play an instrument? Have an amazing chocolate-chip cookie recipe? Know how to make a great TikTok? Use social media to live-stream the process or make a tutorial. You might take some inspiration from the virtual skill shares the Emily Taylor Center has been hosting.
If you want to use your math skills to help high school students learn, you can tutor online through UPchieve.
If your talent is being fluent in more than one language, you can volunteer through Translators Without Borders to help translate for a variety of projects, from medical texts to crisis response.
Foster a pet
The Lawrence Humane Society and similar organizations across the U.S. are working to get their animals into foster homes. You can book a matchmaking appointment through the Lawrence Humane Society’s website and video chat with a trained adoption counselor to find your new best friend. For accepted applicants, the Lawrence Humane Society provides food, litter, medication, toys and medical care for your foster pet so all you need to supply is love, care and a temporary home.
Call someone to brighten their day
A simple phone call to a friend or family member has the potential to bring them joy and reassurance, which we all could use a little more of right now.
If you want to reach on beyond your regular social circle, you can sign up for the Helping Unite Generations (HUG) program, where you can create a long-lasting relationship with a senior with a weekly phone call.
For a botanical twist, you can send a plant gram through Jungle House Goods. Choose from a variety of plants $10 and up, and they will deliver it with your personal message and care instructions for the plant. Their non-contact doorstep delivery is available for free anywhere in Lawrence.
Donate to a local organization
Several local nonprofits are asking for donations to help them respond to COVID-19.
The Lawrence Community Shelter is asking for donations of COVID-19 prevention supplies including soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, tissues and trash baskets.
The Willow Domestic Violence Center is looking for donations of furniture, dish sets and other household items to help provide independent housing for survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the list of items needed on the center’s Instagram and deliver to 1920 Moodie Rd from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You can also donate to local food banks, like Just Food in Douglas County. Local and national food banks are spreading their resources thin, according to sources like Kansas Public Radio and The Guardian, and making a donation can help them respond to the high demand. There are several ways to donate to Just Food, and information is available on the organization’s website.
Order take-out from a local restaurant
You can support local restaurants simply by ordering something yummy to eat or buying a gift card to use later. Check out Unmistakably Lawrence’s list to see which of your favorite restaurants are offering pick-up or delivery, from Aladdin Café to Wheatfields.
Support a local business through its online store
Miss thrift shopping? Try shopping online from Plato’s Closet Lawrence or Arizona Trading Company, both of which will ship great thrifted finds straight to your door. Want to pick up a creative hobby during social distancing? Check out Wonderfair’s online shop for uplifting stickers and pins, good reads and art supplies galore. Plus, shipping is free anywhere in Lawrence and only $3 for the rest of the U.S. For some aromatherapy, try Waxman candles. If the smell of a new book is more your style, there’s always The Raven Book Store. There are lots of places to shop locally from home, and help make sure Lawrence’s local charm doesn’t fade.
Fill out the census
Every 10 years, the U.S. government tries to count every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. This data helps determine the distribution of billions of dollars in federal and state funds and affects decisions from hospital planning to public transportation. For more information on how to participate in this critical count, go to 2020census.gov. And if you’ve already filled out the census for yourself, share the link with someone who hasn’t.