How we met: Roommates Taya and Charlotte

In what they call "the only good photo" of the two together, Hart (below) and Richter (above) pose for a polaroid picture. 

University of Kansas juniors Taya Hart and Charlotte Richter are attached at the hip. They’re not just roommates, they’re best friends. The two have lived together during all three years of their college careers, and they plan on living with each other next year. Considering the longevity of their friendship, one would assume that when the two first met they became instant besties. But, that would be incorrect. 

In August of 2017, the women moved into Oswald Hall. Richter lived in a room at the beginning of the hall, Hart in one at the end. They didn’t actually meet until their floor’s orientation. As they sat in a circle in the community room, the resident assistant had all of the new freshmen say where they were from. Everyone seemed to be from somewhere in Kansas, but Hart was from Las Vegas and Richter lived in Hawaii. Hart thought to herself, “Yes! West coast, baby!” 

Eventually, the floor’s residents were told to write down their interests, hobbies and birthdays on small pieces of paper.

“I remember looking over at Charlotte and asking her if she was from Hawaii, and she just dismissively replied,” Hart says. “I was like … okay then, never mind.”

In response to this accusation, Richter says her marker wasn’t working and all she could focus on was getting a new one from the bin of markers, which was on the other side of Hart. Regardless of what happened, they both clearly didn’t think that there was any potential friendship after their little chat.

A few months later, Richter became friends with Hart’s roommate at the time. They both played water polo and had classes together. They quickly bonded over their shared experiences.

“My roommate was really trying to push me to become friends with Charlotte, but I didn’t care,” Hart says.

The two continued to blissfully ignore one another, that is until Hart’s roommate's long-distance boyfriend spent a weekend in their shared dorm room. 

At the beginning of the semester, Hart and her roommate filled out a standard roommate agreement contract. Both girls had long-distance boyfriends, and decided that they were OK with overnight visitors as long as the other wasn’t in the room. Later on, her roommate’s boyfriend decided to visit for a weekend. Hart spent the first night of his visit sleeping on the floor of the common room in order to avoid the noise. The following morning, she begrudgingly made her way to the dining hall. 

“I walked into Mrs. E’s and saw Taya sitting in the far side of the room all alone. She had her head in her hands and I thought that I should probably go talk to her,” Richter says. “Then, she told me her entire life story and explained the current problems with her roommate. I told her that my roommate was out of town, so she could just spend the night with me.” 

For the next few nights, the two hung out, slept and ate together. After Richter’s roommate returned from her weekend at home, Hart continued to sleep on an air mattress in their room.

“Long story short, rule number five is how we met,” Hart says. 

Currently, the two are quarantining together at Richter’s parent’s home on the Fort Leavenworth army base in Leavenworth, Kansas.

“Even when we isolate, we’re together. It honestly just feels like it’s freshman year again,” Richter says.  

CHALK TALK

Person 1: This song slaps.

Person 2: Your mom slaps.

Person 1: Thank you, my mom is a kind and wonderful lady.

 Person 1: I’m so sick of alcohol.

Person 2: I don’t know, I’m getting stronger every day. I love it.

Person 1: Do you do the vegan wrap here?

Person 2: We can do the chicken wrap with no cheese?

Person 1: I’ll take the Beyond Burger please. 

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad