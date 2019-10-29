Listen when you go through a breakup Emily Beckman | @emilybeckman7 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email "Listen when..." features compilations of songs for specific instances chosen by Chalk readers. Graphic by Josh McQuade Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Breakups can be tough. And whether you want to wallow in your feelings or take your mind off of them, Chalk readers have song suggestions for you. Listen to Chalk’s post-breakup playlist here: Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save LATEST Listen when you go through a breakup Listen when graphic The essentiality behind essential oils This or that: Keto vs. paleo Do this: Climb The Chalk Rock From 10 to 21 This or that: Whey or pea protein? This or that: Do I need a flu shot? Thank you, Dad How it feels to spend a night in jail