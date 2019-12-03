MENU

5 Questions with former Kansas basketball players

Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

Christian Garrett drives to the basket against Elijah Johnson at the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Free State High School on June 8.

 Missy Minear/KANSAN

We asked two former Kansas basketball players five questions each. These are Kevin Young and Christian Garrett's answers.

Chalk: Who was your best friend on the basketball team while at KU?

Young: Niko Roberts and I were closest on the team my senior year but honestly all of us were really close.

Garrett: All my teammates to this day are some of my closest friends.

Chalk: Where was your favorite place to play other than Allen Fieldhouse?

Young: Does playing in the super dome for the national championship count? 

Garrett: Oklahoma State.

Self Made TBT 2

Forward Kevin Young puts up a highly contested shot versus Sideline Cancer. Self Made fell to Sideline Cancer 87-63.

Chalk: Where is your favorite place to eat in Lawrence?

Young: Kobe Steakhouse they have great people there and it's always fun.

Garrett: 715 Restaurant.

Chalk: Which do you like better, College basketball or the NBA?

Young: College. There is no place like the Fieldhouse or its fans. They are truly amazing.

Garrett: College b-ball.

Chalk: What is your favorite bar to go to in Lawrence?

Young: Brothers, hands down. I still go when I'm back in town.

Garrett: The Wheel.

