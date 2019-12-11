MENU

Quick Q with a creative: Alex Kimball Williams

Alex Kimball Williams is a co-founder of BLACK Lawrence (Black Literature and Arts Collective of Kansas, Lawrence) and a member of activist groups in the community.

 Contributed photo

Alex Kimball Williams is a student in the indigenous studies graduate program at the University of Kansas. Kimball Williams, of Lawrence, is a 2015 Haskell Indian Nations University alumna. She is a pianist, percussionist and drummer. Her solo project is “Bad Alaskan,” and she is a synthesizer in the band UltraVivid. Kimball Williams is a co-founder of BLACK Lawrence (Black Literature and Arts Collective of Kansas, Lawrence) and a member of activist groups in the community.

I challenge myself to write songs about really difficult subjects and things that I don’t hear talked about. And make them in a way that’s all-ages friendly and people who have had different traumatic experiences — or who feel like these things hit really close to home — can still listen to them. 

I talk a lot about the social and environmental issues in Indian Country. And Indian Country is just the collective reservations and other reserves and just general urban Native populations when you add it all together.

I do a lot of performances for elementary, middle and high schoolers. The way I do it is I put a really difficult subject out there, and I’m like, “How can I talk about this with third graders? And how can I write these lyrics so I can do this in a high school setting?” 

I’m inspired by people who write protest songs.

I feel really good when I’m playing. Especially when it’s a mixed crowd, and Native people get to feel centered for once. 

The "Bad Alaskan" project is mostly non-Native friendly. I can play at a bar where there’s alcohol present, or I don’t have to be at a traditional or ceremonial setting to do that music. But I do have special sets that I play just at vigils or Native-only events. 

When I am playing live, it’s really important to me because I’m not spending a lot of time recording.  

For the most part, my set is public material. That’s part of why I don’t have a ton of recordings because a lot of Natives — not to speak for everybody — but generally, we’re not as into preserving things. Part of recording is that it prevents you from having to remember it and having to keep creating. So that’s not really ever been a huge part of what I do.

I want Native people to feel seen. Immediately when I start playing, they hear the elements of our music, Indigenous music, in the rhythms and the pentatonic scale that I’m using and the way I’m singing.  

To keep up with Kimball Williams, find Bad Alaskan on Facebook, Instagram or SoundCloud.

CHALK TALK

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a three some this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad