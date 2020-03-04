Quick Q with a creative: dancer Gabrielle Dionne

Gabrielle Dionne is a dancer from Kansas City, Missouri. She’s a junior at the University of Kansas who’s majoring in theatre and minoring in dance. Along with dancing, Dionne loves to act and model. She often hosts a free dance class for University students at the Robinson Center.
WATCHING "THE CHEETAH GIRLS" IS WHAT MADE ME WANT TO DANCE. My mom bought me “The Cheetah Girls 2” for Christmas, and I popped it in immediately. And I picked up on the dances so fast. I freaking love the Cheetah Girls to this day. Watching movies like that, and then from there my mom just got me involved in dancing. However, she became nervous about it in high school because she didn’t want me to be a starving artist, but she knows it’s something I really want to do.
AFTER GRADUATION, I PLAN ON MOVING TO ATLANTA TO START AUDITIONING, BECAUSE MY GOAL IS TO PERFORM. That's what I love to do, whether it be touring concerts or being in films. In fourth grade, I was in this play for Black History Month, and I performed “Ain’t I a Woman” by Sojourner Truth. People really loved the performance, and I loved doing it. I really enjoyed it, and my teacher said I took direction really well, so it’s just something that I’ve loved to do since then. And dance is something that just came naturally for me.
MY FAVORITE GENRE OF DANCE IS DEFINITELY URBAN DANCE. Urban dance is kind of under the umbrella of hip-hop. People like to describe it as hip-hop but it’s technically not. Urban dance is kind of a combination of hip-hop, vogueing, contemporary and other things. That’s my strong suit, and I really love it because it’s fun and upbeat.
I LOVE TWERKING. I like club songs and to just have fun. With hip-hop and urban dance, I like really hard-hitting beats – something you can just do fast movements with, and twerking is perfect for that. There really isn’t any song that I don’t like. The training that I’m getting at KU is helping me with the technique in other genres of dancing.
THE DANCE CLASSES I'VE TAKEN IN KANSAS CITY WERE REALLY MOTIVATING AND HAVE ENCOURAGED MY CREATIVITY A LOT. When I first took a dance class with Edith Cruz, I wasn’t up to par, and I couldn’t catch up to the choreography. But after taking a year of classes, I picked up on the choreography better, and my skills got better. The more you dance in different genres – from ballet, modern, contemporary, hip-hop to urban dance – you just pick up on different moves, and that kind of helps with my creativity.
AS A DANCER, ACTRESS AND MODEL, YOUR LIFE IS BASICALLY WORKING AND AUDITIONING. AUDITIONING IS YOUR JOB. You can’t necessarily say you’re going to do a specific thing. You have to audition. So taking those steps, getting an agent, working on your body, working on monologues, working on dances and going to classes are important. It’s a never-ending point of training, and there’s always room to improve. That was a reason why I started giving free heels classes at KU. Because I wanted to get the experience with choreographing, teaching a class and posting that on social media so that people know who I am.
SOMETIMES CHOREOGRAPHING A CLASS GETS A LITTLE STRESSFUL BECAUSE I GET SOMETHING THAT'S SIMILAR TO WRITER'S BLOCK. I don't always know what to do. Sometimes I overthink, but when I just let it go and reassure myself that this is just for fun, I don’t push myself too hard because the people love it regardless.
