Quick Q with a creative: Organist Tyler Boehmer

Tyler Boehmer

Tyler Boehmer plays the organ at the First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth.

 Emily Beckman

Tyler Boehmer is a doctor of Musical Arts candidate from Cardston, Alberta. He has been playing the organ since he was 14 years old and received his undergraduate degree at Brigham Young University. He is the director of music at the First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth.

Essentially, think of an orchestra. Now think of one person doing all of it. That’s what an organist does. They’re like an orchestra all by themselves.

When I talk to a lot of people, they’re like, “Really? Like in church?” And I’m like, “Oh, it's so much more than that. And it’s so much more than Halloween sounds.” Which is what everybody else seems to think of it as.

Making sure that every time I perform for people it is filled with joy, spirit and excitement. I like to think when I perform a piece I’m not just playing notes on a page, but I’m legitimately giving a piece of myself through the music to other people to help them feel a wider connection to the world.

Music has the ability to give voice to lots of our inner, deeper emotions that sometimes we have a really hard time speaking or saying, or sometimes we just can’t because there aren’t words. And I feel like music gives us a chance to express those things, from a player’s point of view. 

For me personally, there’s just something intrinsic when I hear music performed well by somebody who I feel like is giving of themselves. I feel different. I come away a changed person, and I think that’s why music is an important aspect in life — it changes us. 

Click here to listen to Boehmer play the organ.

