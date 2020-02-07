MENU

Quick Q with a creative: painter Nikole Rodriguez Abensur

Nikole Rodriguez Abensur

Nikole Rodriguez Abensur is a fourth-year student from Lima, Peru. She is a painter and explores themes of identity through her art. 

Nikole Rodriguez Abensur is a fourth-year student at the University of Kansas. She is from Lima, Peru, and is majoring in film and media studies with a minor in visual art. Rodriguez Abensur is a painter whose favorite medium is oil paint. 

I mostly focus on portraits of myself. Full body or just my face. I’m very focused on identity or themes of identity.

I am an international student, I’m a different race than everyone else. I’m a lesbian and that’s also part of why identity and expression is very important to me. So that’s what my work is about.

When you spend so much time examining yourself, you realize other people hold that many multitudes in themselves.

When you realize you are this complex and that you have all these feelings, you realize how others are the same. What you’re seeing on a first level is probably not who they think they are or who they want to be. There are many layers to other people.

Nikole Rodriguez Abensur

One of Nikole Rodriguez Abensur's paintings on display in Watson Library as part of the LibArt exhibition. The painting, "En Carne Viva," was labeled a highly recommended work.

I think that when I’m painting, I’m in a state of freedom.

Of feeling like the problems in my head or the problems outside of myself are at bay. I can focus on what I’m painting or what I’m feeling. 

I have ADHD and anxiety. So I usually tend to focus on things either very, very intensely or not at all. It's very difficult for me to have hobbies that I can keep persistently. But I’ve found that painting, specifically oil painting, is such a release. It’s something I can do without fear of messing up.

It’s a very flexible medium. You can erase a whole thing. You can paint over it. Which is not something you can say for ink and other mediums that I have tried. They just don’t offer that kind of liberty and freedom. There’s a very, very refreshing feeling of working on something that can be malleable. 

I don’t make my art for people to think, “Oh, that’s beautiful.” My art is for myself. 

If my art can make people think of something or feel something, then I think I’m accomplished.

 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a three some this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad