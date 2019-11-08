So, you want abs?

If you're planning a beach vacation, looking for a way to stay fit through those large holiday meals, or just want to focus on a healthy lifestyle, then you're probably dreaming of having a six pack. Abs may seem unachievable to most, but your six pack dreams can become a reality if you follow these three simple tips.
Nutrition
First and foremost, nutrition is key. It’s cliché, but abs truly are made in the kitchen. Some of you may be thinking that you already have a healthy diet, but if you want a defined six pack and cannot currently see your abs then your body fat percentage is too high. The solution is to cut down your calories below your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE). TDEE is essentially a fancy term for how many calories you burn in a day between your activity and your basal metabolic rate — the amount of calories your body burns just by being alive. Once you figure out your TDEE and eat less than that amount of calories every day, you will lose weight.
It can be as simple as that! You don't have to exercise if you're in a caloric deficit. However, the more exercise, the more calories you can take in. That’s exactly how important nutrition is to the six pack formula. Knowing this, it can be easy to get bogged down in a rigid or bland diet. Jim Stoppani, a physical trainer with a doctorate in exercise science, says he believes it’s okay to eat what you like, too.
“Eating healthy is important,” Stoppani says. “Focusing on quality protein, vegetables and healthy fats will help you feel better, look better, perform better and live longer. But there's nothing more depressing than people who are so strict with their diets that they never take a moment to enjoy themselves. Life is short, and while you want to live it healthy, you also need to make sure you enjoy yourself.”
Strength Training
This may sound obvious at first, but training your abs is necessary for them to grow. However, there are common misconceptions about how to properly train them. One myth would be that because you use your abs every day, you should work them out every day. This is wrong. In fact, when it comes to your abdominal muscles, you need to treat them like any other muscle group you would work out, which means not training them every day. Your abs, like your other muscle groups, need rest.
Since we have that down now, let’s talk about training your abs. Like the passage under “nutrition” says, exercise is not required to get visible abs. But if you want a toned look and stronger core, it’s a good idea to incorporate ab exercises into your routine. Bodyweight only exercises might not be enough.
“If you’re somebody who’s trained a lot and who eats well but you still can’t see your abs that much,” says personal trainer and social media presence Jeff Cavaliere, “you’re likely a very good candidate for some weighted ab work.”
Doing normal ab exercises while holding a weight is all that’s needed to give that extra work to your abs.
Patience
Finally, we come to patience. This is the most important part mentally of reaching any goal. The ability to remain consistent when you don’t see immediate results is key. You have to understand that changing your body takes time and effort.
“I’ve been discouraged several times while trying to lose weight,” says University of Kansas sophomore Tessa Worner. “I just keep reminding myself that Rome wasn’t built in a day, and I try to keep going toward my workout goals.”
Whether you’re trying to lose 10 or 100 pounds, it’s going to take time. Building abs is possible for most people, you just have to stick to it.