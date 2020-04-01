The path to success, or not

I thought it was the worst day of my life. What a twat.
We’ve all spent hours crawling through textbooks. We’ve taken dozens of trial exams. We’ve all freaked out about deadlines and result days.
To be fair, grades are important. Slipping from a B to a C can change your entire life path. It can change everything you understand about yourself and your goals and ambitions. It certainly changed mine.
Maybe the panic was amplified by my taste of the alternative. At 17 I’d dropped out of my small-town high school in Annan, Scotland, started a course at community college, and dropped out of that too. I worked at a fish factory in the meantime, and yes, it was awful as it sounds.
I hated it. I hated waking up at 5 a.m. I hated stinking of prawns, and I hated my fingers being shredded by their claws. Most of all though, I hated how many people started working there at 17, and were now 27, 47 and even 67. It terrified me.
Using that fear as motivation, and with a new desire to become a journalist, I returned to education to finally get those damn grades.
Unfortunately, my local college only offered classes aimed at two professions: caregivers and social workers. I studied care, child care, psychology and so on: things I couldn’t care less about, but they ticked the boxes.
I was aiming for Edinburgh Napier University. The journalist that sparked my interest in the field went to the University of Missouri, which was linked with Napier, so I wanted to walk in his footsteps.
And that was the goal, the plan that kept me going through those gruesome shifts in the fish factory, through those boring classes, and through the long summers in my empty hometown.
It was finally over though. I was a couple of months away from moving to Edinburgh, and I sat in my room ripping into the results envelope. Then my heart sank.
I needed one last B, and I received a C, in bloody English of all things. Ironically I did better in the subjects I didn’t enjoy. I couldn’t tell you when a kid starts walking or talking but I have an A in child care, for example.
For the first time in nearly three years I had no idea what to do. Whenever I was struggling before, I still had the plan to fall back on. I could still feel myself moving forward, but now the rug had been pulled from under me.
At that point, and for a while afterward, I was lost. I had to get a job near home, and though it was a good one, it felt like retreating.
As time went on though, I started realizing that the plan wasn’t over but just delayed. In fact, something even more exciting was happening: The plan was changing. Taking a step back for the first time in three years also let me see my other options.
I chose a different university (and actually a better one) in the historic city of Stirling, and started that next step I’d been chasing for so long. I made best friends and met lecturers who would become great mentors. I even traveled across the world to study at the University of Kansas, which ironically is Missouri’s archenemy.
There was never a doubt or a regret, and not because my life now is perfect, but because it moves too fast to overthink past decisions. It’s also impossible to know the outcomes. I might have all this and more in Edinburgh, if I’d just gotten a B, or I might have none of it.
Life is constantly moving. It shifts and changes and turns into a thousand different directions at any one moment. Even though something may seem like the worst day of your life, it may lead to the best day of your life, or the best week, or month or year.
What I’ve learned since high school and community college is that one tiny decision can lead to incredible outcomes. Joining the student paper, for example, led me to an event for a new journalism lecturer at the University. Our lecturer invited us to the reception when it finished, and there I found myself surrounded by industry veterans.
I spoke to one journalist, and she introduced me to another, and then he put me in touch with newspaper editors that wanted to publish me, and all of a sudden I found my career as a real journalist had started. I didn’t even want to go that night; my friends dragged me along.
One single decision can lead to a lifetime of memories, or it could lead to nothing, but dwelling on the “what if” is pointless. The past is already written, so don’t risk missing an opportunity in the present. Who knows what might have happened? Who cares?