MENU

3 things you should know about sexually transmitted infections

Sexually transmitted infections

Male latex condoms are highly effective at preventing the spread of sexually transmitted infections, says Sabrina Markese, a women’s health and wellness physician at Watkins Health Services. 

College campuses are chock full of young, sexually active individuals ready to explore their newly found freedom on a Friday night. This could explain why the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that adolescents ages 15 to 24 acquire half of all new sexually transmitted infections in the U.S.

While there is nothing wrong with falling into this statistic, here are three things you should know if you find yourself sitting in a waiting room on a Monday morning. 

Know your status

Whether it’s a one-night stand or a long-term relationship, it’s necessary to have a conversation with your partner about their sexual history and STI status. STIs are infections passed through anal sex, oral sex or skin-to-skin contact. Common STIs include chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis and others.

A lack of communication leads to the spread of STIs, says Dylan Pugh, a sexual health expert at Watkins Health Services. “Not talking about it absolutely contributes to the spread of STIs and the spread of misinformation,” Pugh says.

Sabrina Markese, a women’s health and wellness physician at Watkins Health Services, recommends being tested regularly to know your status. Adults and adolescents from ages 13 to 64 should be tested at least once for HIV, Markese says, with sexually active women being tested for gonorrhea and chlamydia every year. Markese also says sexually active gay and bisexual men should be tested for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea at least once a year, or every three to six months if they have multiple partners.

You can’t always see them

Most STIs are asymptomatic — meaning you can’t always tell when an individual has an STI. Common signs of STIs include bumps, rashes, swelling or discharge from genital areas. However, Pugh says, an individual can carry the disease before they show any symptoms. 

“No you can’t get anything from toilet seats,” Pugh says. “You can’t get any STIs from sharing a drink or food. Most things are [transferable] from skin-to-skin contact or fluids in the body.”

STIs are not a death sentence

An STI diagnosis is not the end of the world, and there are plenty of options for treatment. “All STIs are treatable or curable, and all of them are manageable,” Pugh says. 

Male latex condoms are highly effective at preventing the spread of STIs, Markese says. She also says individuals with a latex allergy should use non-latex condoms, such as lambskin condoms.

“But it is important to note that these condoms have higher breakage rates than latex condoms,” Markese says. “Natural membrane condoms are not recommended for STI prevention.”

For more information visit Watkins Health Services, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, bedsider.org or visit with your physician.

Tags

CHALK TALK

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a three some this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad