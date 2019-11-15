MENU

This or that: Coffee vs. tea

Coffee vs. tea

When you're looking for a caffeinated, refreshing beverage, should you grab coffee or tea?

 Graphic by Josh McQuade

It’s a common habit to start each day with some caffeine to wake yourself up and get moving. Two of the most popular go-to beverages are coffee and tea, but which one should you drink?

Coffee:

Coffee is probably the most classic morning drink for any adult, stereotypically known to be the first thing someone needs before interacting with people. The simple reason is caffeine. It stimulates your central nervous system, keeping you more active and alert, according to MedlinePlus. How does the amount of caffeine in coffee compare to that in tea? One eight-ounce cup of brewed black tea averages anywhere from 25 to 48 milligrams of caffeine, according to the Mayo Clinic. One eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee has at least 95 milligrams, if not more.

Tea:

While coffee may hold generally higher amounts of caffeine, it has drawbacks that tea does not. For example, coffee drinkers may have more trouble falling asleep at night than tea drinkers, according to a study at the University of Surrey. This may be why tea is viewed as a more relaxing drink, said Dane Brunner, a former Lawrence Starbucks manager and barista.

“We definitely see more coffee orders in the morning hours,” he said. “It depends on the time of year, but in the afternoons we sell way less coffee and more tea.”

Conclusion:

If you’re looking for an energy boost, coffee is the way to go. If you want to feel more relaxed and manage your sleep schedule, order tea.

