MENU

This or that: Hinge vs. Tinder

This or that: Hinge vs. Tinder

Both Hinge and Tinder can help you land your dream date in an increasingly online world, but which is better for you?

It’s safe to say dating apps are a special kind of hell we submit ourselves to over and over again. 

Nonetheless, there is always the possibility of finding the one who may just make all the trouble worth it. With so many apps out there, where do you even start? Maybe not with FarmersOnly.com (unless you’re into that – we don’t judge). Let’s start with two of the most seemingly popular apps for college students: Hinge and Tinder.

Hinge

Hinge markets itself as the app “designed to be deleted,” with more information required from users before you even get started. It uses the same general platform as most apps of either ‘liking’ someone or nixing their profile all together.

Profiles are a mixture of photos, basic information and ice-breaker questions. The questions range from “You shouldn’t date me if…” to “Coffee or tea?” and provide users with a chance to chat.

The app is not based on a matching system and notifies you of anyone that likes your profile, which means there are more opportunities for interaction and transparency among users. After someone likes your profile, you can either decide to message them or ‘X’ their profile.

Gabbi Miller, a 2019 University of Kansas graduate, has used both Tinder and Hinge off and on for several years and prefers Hinge. “It gives more of an insight into people’s profiles and it gives me a better read on their personality with the prompts, rather than just swiping through photos,” Miller says.

Tinder

Tinder has earned its place as the dominant dating app among young adults. It has almost six times as many users as Hinge according to Statista, but it has a certain reputation as a catalyst for hookup culture.

Users swipe right to like or left to dislike a user, largely based on an individual’s photos and personal bios. Tinder requires both users to like each other to ‘match,’ and from there you can message each other. 

Jaret Rangel, a senior studying nursing at Baker University, prefers Tinder after several years of using it because he considers it more LGBTQ+ friendly. “Not only does it allow me to ‘find’ a romantic relationship, but I have also formed many friendships from the app as well,” Rangel says.

Conclusion

If you are committed to putting yourself out there and meeting new people, go for Hinge. It allows for more authentic connections. If you want to have some fun, maybe get a date or friend along the way, Tinder is the app for you. Both apps are free and available in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

 

Tags

CHALK TALK

Person 1: Oh my God! I feel like I know you somehow…

Person 2: Yeah, we went to high school together. 

Person 1: Oh! *walks off*

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a threesome this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad