If you’re into weight lifting or interested in living a healthy lifestyle, you've probably overheard countless conversations about which protein powder people are using, but which one is right for you?
Whey Protein:
Whey protein is a mixture of proteins isolated from whey, the liquid part of milk that separates during cheese production.
“We have to be super careful with anything food related when classifying something as good or bad. I think that holds true for whey protein,” Amy Sullivan, a registered dietician said. “I would go down the road of moderation. It is important to focus on how your body feels when using the supplement.”
When taken in appropriate amounts, whey protein appears to be safe, but according to the Mayo Clinic, some people can experience symptoms such as bloating, gas, stomach cramps and diarrhea. To avoid stomach discomfort, some people choose to make the switch to pea protein.
Where to buy:
GNC: Gold Standard 100% Whey is $30.99. You can also find whey protein in the health and wellness section of your local grocery store.
Pea protein:
Pea protein is dairy-free, important to both vegans and people with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivity. Pea protein, like whey, helps your muscles recover after exercise. Pea protein powder is a supplement made by extracting protein from yellow peas.
“I started using pea protein in my protein shakes a while ago and I noticed my stomach was a lot less bloated, and I was still giving my body what it needed after a long workout,” says Makayla Bassi, a personal trainer and University of Kansas senior. “I recommend pea protein to a lot of my clients.”
Where to buy:
GNC: Gold Standard 100% plant protein is $29.99. You can also find whey protein in the health section of your local grocery store.
Which is better?
Everything in moderation. One person’s body might respond differently than your body. Find what works for you. If you happen to experience bloating, gas, stomach cramps and diarrhea, make the switch to pea protein to see how your body responds.