Voices: 'Personal identity is super important'

Max Woodbury is a University of Kansas senior from Topeka who is majoring in Spanish. Woodbury identifies as a queer, trans man.
Personal identity is super important, and it is devastating when people get that wrong, intentionally or not.
So I respect what a person calls himself, their name or pronouns if they use them.
And just because someone may look one way or dress one way doesn't mean that they’re the normalized version of that. I wear a lot of tight pants and yoga pants because that's what I have. That's what I have to work with. I don't have money to go out and buy a new wardrobe.
Unfortunately, I wear a lot of feminine clothes. But I also wear a binder and it hurts every day. I'm in pain to try to make myself look and feel more like I am. Some people just don't get that and don't understand the literal pain some people go through to try and pass, and even then, still get misgendered.
Luckily, I don't get dead-named at school.
But I definitely get misgendered just about every day, which is unfortunate. But not at my hall, which is nice. If I couldn’t come back to my hall and feel safe, then that would not be fun. But in class, yeah, it happens. And it hurts. And sometimes I just try to ignore it. And other times it's like the pain isn't only emotional, it's physical and it can be rough.
I feel like I can identify some people just walking on campus thinking like, “Oh, that's weird, you're a trans person. I can see that.”
There are so many queer people on campus and there are quite a few really good places you can go.
But also a lot of people on staff, especially in those places, are queer people. It's great to see representation on campus because you rarely get to see representation in the media, let alone directly where you are. And then you go to a school like this and people may not tell you, but you can see it and you can identify in them and with them, and I think that's something really cool.
The University definitely could listen better and try to incorporate what people in the community want instead of just thinking that they know what is needed for all these people. Just listening to our stories and trying to better understand us.
Voices is a Q&A section for students from underrepresented backgrounds to discuss their experiences at the University of Kansas. If you or someone who would like to be featured in Voices, email us (chalkeditor@kansan.com) or send us a message on Instagram (@chalkmagazine).