MENU

Voices: 'Personal identity is super important'

Max Woodbury

Max Woodbury is a University of Kansas senior from Topeka.

Max Woodbury is a University of Kansas senior from Topeka who is majoring in Spanish. Woodbury identifies as a queer, trans man. 

Personal identity is super important, and it is devastating when people get that wrong, intentionally or not.

So I respect what a person calls himself, their name or pronouns if they use them. 

And just because someone may look one way or dress one way doesn't mean that they’re the normalized version of that. I wear a lot of tight pants and yoga pants because that's what I have. That's what I have to work with. I don't have money to go out and buy a new wardrobe.

Unfortunately, I wear a lot of feminine clothes. But I also wear a binder and it hurts every day. I'm in pain to try to make myself look and feel more like I am. Some people just don't get that and don't understand the literal pain some people go through to try and pass, and even then, still get misgendered.

Luckily, I don't get dead-named at school.

But I definitely get misgendered just about every day, which is unfortunate. But not at my hall, which is nice. If I couldn’t come back to my hall and feel safe, then that would not be fun. But in class, yeah, it happens. And it hurts. And sometimes I just try to ignore it. And other times it's like the pain isn't only emotional, it's physical and it can be rough.

I feel like I can identify some people just walking on campus thinking like, “Oh, that's weird, you're a trans person. I can see that.”

There are so many queer people on campus and there are quite a few really good places you can go.

But also a lot of people on staff, especially in those places, are queer people. It's great to see representation on campus because you rarely get to see representation in the media, let alone directly where you are. And then you go to a school like this and people may not tell you, but you can see it and you can identify in them and with them, and I think that's something really cool.

The University definitely could listen better and try to incorporate what people in the community want instead of just thinking that they know what is needed for all these people. Just listening to our stories and trying to better understand us.

Voices is a Q&A section for students from underrepresented backgrounds to discuss their experiences at the University of Kansas. If you or someone who would like to be featured in Voices, email us (chalkeditor@kansan.com) or send us a message on Instagram (@chalkmagazine).  

Tags

CHALK TALK

Guy 1: Is the black market even real? Has anyone ever been on it?

Guy 2: I tried once but I couldn’t figure out how to get on.

Guy 1: I stayed up until 2 am watching Disney plus

Guy 2: I told my girlfriend I fell asleep but I was actually watching the Mandalorian.

Girl 1: How long have you guys been dating?

Girl 2: Since the summer, well actually for like two years but it’s a long story.

Girl 1: Who are you looking for?

Girl 2: This guy, wait I found him. Fanny pack boy. He flipped off my professor after a test and ran out of the classroom.

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a three some this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad