Voices: ‘What I really want to do with my work is show the nuances of Blackness’

Sandra Jacobo is a PhD student in the University of Kansas’ English department. Her research focuses on Afro-Caribbean literature and she’s the outreach and events assistant at the University’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies. She’s from Queens, New York.
THE REASON WHY I CAME TO KU WAS BECAUSE OF GISELLE ANATOL, WHO'S A PROFESSOR OF ENGLISH HERE. Her specialty is in Caribbean literature, and she also was in New Jersey and Philadelphia for a bit like I was, so I was inspired by seeing a Black woman and like a full professor at a university. I didn’t think I was going to get accepted, but I reached out to her before applying, and she was so nice and so receptive, so I felt like I might as well apply. When I got in, she was the one who called to tell me. It was a really interesting journey, but it was amazing at the same time.
MY EXPERIENCE AT KU HAS BEEN INTERESTING SO FAR BUT KIND OF ISOLATING AT THE SAME TIME. It’s weird because the field that I’m in, Afro-Caribbean literature, is really not popular throughout, so it’s kind of difficult sometimes. I’m very grateful I came here though, because there are some faculty members here who specialize in that field. If it weren’t for them, it would be really difficult for me to continue on because it’s not something that people think about often. When I’m taking classes, I have to insert my own interest in my papers to make it relevant for me and for future publications, so I always have to find ways to be creative, which is kind of a good thing, I guess. But it can also be isolating as a student because there aren’t many of us who are doing the same thing. I think there’s probably only one other student, and before me, she was probably the only one studying Caribbean literature.
CARIBBEAN PEOPLE HAVE VERY DIFFERENT CULTURES AND OUR EXPERIENCES AREN'T REALLY BEING ENCAPSULATED IN LITERATURE IF WE'RE NOT READING OUR OWN STUFF FROM OUR OWN COUNTRIES. I’m half Haitian and half Puerto Rican, and I grew up reading a lot. I was always reading but I didn’t find out about Caribbean literature until later in life. I was reading African-American literature because it was the only literature that I could relate to. In undergrad, I started to realize that there were a lot of Haitian authors and Puerto Rican authors and Cuban authors and Dominican authors that were really saying something. It was Junot Diaz who made me consider Caribbean literature as an analysis of study because he came out with “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao,” and when I was in my master’s program he did “This Is How You Lose Her.” Because a lot of my colleagues were Dominican and were reading that book, it was cool to see a whole bunch of young people at that time really engaging with that book. I realized that there’s a whole bunch of literature that I didn’t even pay attention to because it wasn’t something that was so popular. I was bummed by that because I thought it was crazy that it wasn’t a popular form of literature, but it’s really good literature and it really speaks to experiences of a lot of Black people who live in the U.S. but aren’t really represented.
WHEN I GO TO CONFERENCES, AND I'M PRESENTING ON AFRO-CARIBBEAN LITERATURE OR EVEN MAKING CONNECTIONS BETWEEN AFRICAN-AMERICAN TRADITIONS AND AFRO-CARIBBEAN TRADITIONS, I NOTICE THAT PEOPLE ARE INTERESTED. Because people don’t have that prior knowledge, they won’t start a conversation with you. They’ll just compliment me on my presentation or talk to me about more ideas, but other than that, it’s really hard to get people to really engage because they tend to identify with African-American literature more as opposed to Afro-Caribbean literature. When I was growing up, kids would say that I’m not Black because I’m Haitian, so it’s really interesting how we separate ourselves even though we have similar experiences.
WHAT'S COOL ABOUT BEING BLACK IN KANSAS IS BEING ISOLATED THE WAY THAT WE ARE. We really kind of group together and get excited when there’s another Black person, so I think it doesn’t really happen here amongst the Black community, but I know a lot of white students who will make assumptions based on how I look. Sometimes they’d think that I must’ve had a hard life, which is funny because I grew up in a middle-class home and my parents never really struggled.
FOR THE ENGLISH COMPOSITION CLASS I TEACH, SOMETIMES I INCLUDE SOME SHORT STORIES FROM AFRO-CARIBBEAN AUTHORS OR POETS. Some students love it and some students are OK about it, but I like to include work like that because I do feel like people look at Blackness in only one way. It’s frustrating because we all struggle in various different ways, but at the same time people just like to put people in boxes. What I really want to do with my work is show the nuances of Blackness and the connections that we can make between communities and educating people who may not know Afro-Caribbean people, Afro-Caribbean literature or experiences. A lot of times I have students come to me at the end of class and tell me that they’re glad they’re reading that stuff because they’re tired of reading things from the white perspective.
WITH MY RESEARCH, I'M THINKING ABOUT HOW AFRO-CARIBBEAN AND AFRO-LATINX FUTURES COINCIDE WITH THAT IDEA OF IMAGINING BLACK PEOPLE IN THE FUTURE BUT ALSO IMAGINING HOW OUR RELIGIONS AREN'T BEING LOOKED DOWN AT AND OUR LANGUAGES AREN'T BEING LOOKED DOWN AT. I’m really thinking about how Afro-futurism works for Caribbean literature. It’s focused on creating a new future for us. I would love to get a job somewhere where I’m working in some sort of African-American or African studies department because I do feel like, even though I’m Puerto Rican, the stuff that I want to talk about always has to do with race and Blackness, and I do feel like I really want to stay in that field. I want to work in a department where race is always talked about. I noticed that in some Caribbean and Latin American departments, there’s a lot of anti-Blackness that’s going on, and there’s also this insensitivity too with my hair and the way I look, so I don’t want to feel like how I feel right now. Being surrounded by, either white people or white-passing people who continuously put labels on me, I'm really tired of it. So I really just want to be in a space where I can do my research and contribute to the field.
Voices is a Q&A section for students from underrepresented backgrounds to discuss their experiences at the University of Kansas. If you or someone who would like to be featured in Voices, email us (chalkeditor@kansan.com) or send us a message on Instagram (@chalkmagazine).