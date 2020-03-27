MENU

Watch this: Netflix documentaries for every personality type

Netflix documentaries for every personality during the stay at home order

Check out these documentaries if you're looking for something to watch while social distancing. 

A Netflix binge doesn’t necessarily mean being unproductive. Documentaries are actually perfect for learning something new while remaining in the comfort of your bed. I rounded up these 10 popular Netflix documentaries just for you to check out.

For the curious thinker: Explained

Do aliens exist? Why do diets fail? Can we live forever? This Vox Media production breaks down various topics through this two-season docuseries to answer some of society's biggest questions. The show also has two limited series, Sex, Explained and The Mind, Explained, which take an even deeper dive into the two subjects.

For the politician: Knock Down the House

Four women take center stage in this powerful documentary about the 2018 midterm elections. Starring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Amy Vilela and Paula Jean Swearengin, this story takes you through the journey of a movement that challenges traditional American politics.

For the history buff: 13TH

Writer Ava DuVernay highlights the consequences of the often-overlooked exception in the 13th Amendment – the ability to use forced labor so long as the laborer is convicted of a crime. Take a look at how the modern U.S. prison system connects to the enslavement of African Americans and surrounding issues in this award-winning documentary.

For the athlete: Cheer

Follow the competitive cheer team of Navarro College work toward winning a national title in this inspirational docuseries. Greg Whiteley’s production gives you a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of competitive cheerleaders and the challenges they face to become number one.

For the thrill seeker: Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

Netflix released this six-episode series back in January, right at the time the coronavirus began spreading. Now that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, this informational series is actually quite eerie. Watch as dedicated scientists and doctors fight influenza and prepare for the next global outbreak.

For the musician: Hip Hop Evolution

Trace the evolution of hip hop from the 2000s all the way back to the 1970s in this docuseries starring Shadrach Kabango (AKA – Shad). Kabango interviews famous DJs, MCs and leading genre figures to explore how hip hop came to be what it is today.

For the crime junkie: Making a Murderer

The ongoing cases of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey unfold in this docuseries filmed over 13 years. After being released from prison for a wrongful conviction, Avery finds himself back in prison for a rape and murder he says he didn’t commit along with Dassey, his nephew. As you watch the series, decide for yourself if Avery and Dassey actually committed the crime.

For the foodie: The Chef Show

Dive into this light-hearted docuseries hosted by Jon Favreau and Roy Choi as they try out new recipes with renowned chefs. Executive director and actor in several Marvel movies, Favreau invites his superhero costars to explore these recipes with him – along with many other celebrities.

For the comedian: Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

While we’re used to laughing when Kevin Hart is on screen, this raw documentary shows Hart in a more serious light. The challenges of navigating fame amid career and personal troubles are uncovered as we get to know Hart in a more honest and vulnerable way.

For the nature lover: Our Planet

Take a trip across the world and into ecosystems from the depths of the sea to the tops of snow-covered mountains through this intriguing docuseries. Not only will you observe rarely seen animals, but you’ll also obtain an understanding of how climate change affects them.  

