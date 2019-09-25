In the midst of an impeachment inquiry centered around President Donald Trump, the president sat down with his Ukrainian counterpart for the first time. But the two leaders have spoken before.
The White House released a transcript of a call from July. In the call Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for "a favor.” This favor included investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
The president wanted the Ukrainian leader to work with Rudy Guiliani, Trump's personal lawyer, and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. The conversation came after the United States temporarily withheld aid to Ukraine.
Democrats say the discussion is incriminating.
"What those notes reflect is a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California).
President Trump is adamant, insisting he did nothing wrong.
"It is the single greatest witch hunt in American history," Trump said.
The call is at the center of a complaint filed by a whistleblower, concerned about the administration's actions. Democrats demanded to see the whistleblower's full report.
"That whistleblower needs to be given the complete freedom to report any allegations of wrongdoing that have come to that whistleblower's attention," Schiff said.
Trump insists the call controversy and impeachment inquiry are simply Democrats playing politics.
"So many great things are happening, and the Democrats feel they're going to lose," Trump said.
Over 200 democrats have put their support behind the impeachment inquiry.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.