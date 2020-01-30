Column
Kansas men’s basketball is ranked No. 3 in the country and experts believe the team is in line for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament this March. Like most teams, the Jayhawks’ success will largely depend on the availability of a few key players, to not only play in games, but to stay in them as well.
In Kansas’ last two victories, both senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore guard Devon Dotson missed time due to foul trouble.
Against the Tennessee Volunteers, Azubuike missed nearly five minutes midway through the first half after he picked up his second foul and Tennessee outscored the Jayhawks 17-8 during that time.
Once he came back on the floor to essentially close the half, Kansas went on an 18-4 run that helped it gain a lead it wouldn’t relinquish en route to a hard fought 74-68 victory.
The problem of depth in the frontcourt, which Kansas knew would be faced with even more force after the injury of freshman forward Jalen Wilson, was amplified against Tennessee and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Jayhawks encountered the issue with more pressure because of the suspension to sophomore forward David McCormack, who was suspended for both contests.
This left Kansas without a true big man when Azubuike went to the bench.
While Azubuike learned from his two early fouls against the Volunteers and two for the game against Oklahoma State, sophomore guard Devon Dotson sat out parts of both halves because of foul trouble.
Luckily for Kansas, they got hot from 3-point range and didn’t miss a beat when Dotson picked up his second foul, as they outscored the Cowboys 12-5 when he sat out in the first half.
“I thought it was good to see. We’ve played two good games without Devon Dotson," Coach Bill Self said in a Kansas Athletics press release. "We played one at Oklahoma where he didn’t play, but we need him because he played 39 minutes the next game and we needed every minute of it. He wasn’t much of a factor because foul problems got to him."
In order for Kansas to continue its success, it can’t afford to have players like Dotson, Azubuike or junior guard Marcus Garrett off the court for long stretches because they provide stability on both sides of the ball.
What’s more, it would be dangerous for any Kansas player to miss time due to foul trouble, especially with the lack of frontcourt depth.
As a result, Kansas must make sure to play disciplined defense.