Kansas men’s basketball gained its fourth commitment in the 2020 class as three-star point guard Latrell Jossell announced his decision Thursday night.
Jossell echoed his commitment similarly to fellow Jayhawk commit Gethro Muscadin saying he is “1000% committed” as a caption to a video posted to Twitter.
1000% 𝐂 𝐎 𝐌 𝐌 𝐈 𝐓 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃 ! ! ! pic.twitter.com/jYyJNOWo00— ♕𝕃𝔸𝕋ℝ𝔼𝕃𝕃♕ (@Latrelljossell4) November 15, 2019
The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard from Keller, Texas joins Muscadin, Bryce Thompson, and Tyon Grant-Foster in the Jayhawks 2020 recruiting class.