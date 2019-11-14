Big 12 Men's Basketball Media Day-13.jpg

Kansas coach Bill Self talks about the upcoming year at the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tipoff Wednesday, Oct. 23.

 Emma Pravecek/UDK

Kansas men’s basketball gained its fourth commitment in the 2020 class as three-star point guard Latrell Jossell announced his decision Thursday night.

Jossell echoed his commitment similarly to fellow Jayhawk commit Gethro Muscadin saying he is “1000% committed” as a caption to a video posted to Twitter

The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard from Keller, Texas joins Muscadin, Bryce Thompson, and Tyon Grant-Foster in the Jayhawks 2020 recruiting class.