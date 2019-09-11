KU men’s golf placed second at the Badger Invitational in its first three rounds of the 2019-2020 season. The Jayhawks finished 8-under (856) in the tournament and came in 14 shots behind the eventual winner, Notre Dame.
Senior Andy Spencer led Kansas and shot 7-under (209) in three rounds. Spencer ended up tied for sixth overall by the time the tournament was over. According to BirdieFire, he had 13 birdies and one eagle in the 54 holes he shot. Spencer was just five shots behind Nevada’s Sam Harned, who led all golfers with a 12-under.
"Andy had a very solid start to his senior year. He played well, especially today," head coach Jamie Bermel told KU Athletics on Tuesday.
Junior Ben Sigel was also impressive in his first appearance of the year. He placed 16th overall and was bolstered by a strong start on Saturday when he earned a 3-under (69). Sigel, who led KU at NCAA regionals last year, ultimately finished 2-under (214).
Freshman Luke Kluver, who competed in a professional tournament in July, made his debut for KU at the Badger Invitational. He shot even in his first collegiate appearance, with his best round coming on the first day when he was 2-under (70). Kluver totaled seven birdies and one eagle.
Fellow freshmen Sion Audrain, William Duquette and Hank Lierz have yet to participate in their first event.
After appearing in six matches last season, junior Drew Shepherd totaled a 5-over (221) at University Ridge Golf Course. Unlike his teammates, Shepard didn't start well, but was able to atone for it with a strong showing on Monday. He shot 2-under (70) with six birdies in the second round.
Redshirt sophomore Jeff Doty rounded out KU’s lineup for its initial competition. Doty, who transferred from the University of North Florida last year, had his best round on the first day when he shot a 1-over 72.
Doty struggled in the second round, shooting a 6-over while he double bogeyed twice and triple bogeyed on the 14th hole. He was able to get closer to par on the final day when he shot a 2-over (74).
What a first outing! 👏#KUgolf finished second at the Badger Invitational in back-to-back years! pic.twitter.com/qab0G5F2HY— Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) September 10, 2019
Collectively, the Jayhawks did well on the first two days and they were tied atop the leaderboard with Notre Dame at 568. However, on the third day a flurry of bogeys set them back.
"We were just not very sharp today as a team. Seemed like whenever we had a little momentum, someone would have a bad hole," Bermel told KU Athletics.
Spencer was 4-under on Monday but it wasn’t enough as the rest of the lineup combined to shoot a 7-over.
Redshirt freshman Zach Sokolosky shot as an individual during the event and finished 5-over (221). His score didn’t count towards the team’s total but he performed well with seven birdies and one eagle in round two.
KU’s next event will be the Windon Memorial Classic in Lake Forest, Illinois, hosted by Northwestern University. It’s set to take place Sept. 16-17.