Starting Sunday, Kansas softball will hit the field for an eight-game fall exhibition season. All but one game will be played at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park.
Opponents this fall include Johnson County, Ottawa, Emporia State and Central Missouri. The season will wrap up on the road facing Wichita State.
During the short offseason, head coach Jennifer McFalls brought on a new assistant, Meghan Lamberth. Lamberth comes from Maryville University, where she spent three seasons as an assistant coach, overseeing the pitching staff.
Kansas also saw some notable additions to the roster this summer.
Senior pitcher Hailey Reed comes from the University of the Pacific, after three seasons with the Tigers. The Topeka-native comes to the Jayhawks after an All-West Coast Conference Team season.
“I love her competitive factor, and she really wants to come here and make a difference,” McFalls said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “She will only have one year left, but will be a great influence for us in that one season.”
On the other side of eligibility is freshman Ashlyn Anderson. Anderson made the top 100 FloSoftball player rankings, and the Gardner-native made Kansas All-State first team in 2018 and 2019.
"I love her competitive spirit and passion for the game and I believe she has the ability to be an impact player for the next four years," McFalls said.
Kansas will open the fall stint hosting Seminole State College. The matchup with the Raiders is set for Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.