Following its first exhibition loss against Wichita State last week, Kansas softball bounced back, defeating Ottawa 25-7 for another win at home.
Sophomore pitcher Lexy Mills started the game in the Jayhawks’ favor by not giving up a single run for the first two innings. She did some damage with six strikeouts, only giving up three hits.
Kansas immediately took the lead in the bottom of the first with two runs. Freshman Ashlyn Anderson’s pop fly to center was caught, but she was accredited with the RBI thanks to the solid base running of junior Brittany Jackson, who advanced from second to home, scoring the first run of the game. Sophomore Morgyn Wynne hit a line drive up the center landing on first, hitting senior Sam Dellinger home for the second run.
As the Braves stayed idle through the second inning, the Jayhawks were just getting started, putting up five more runs before taking the field again.
The Jayhawks led 7-0 going into the third inning. Junior redshirt pitcher Kirsten Pruett relieved Mills at the top of the inning. Through a series of walks, three runs were given up before Mills came back in and ended the inning with three more strikeouts.
Ottawa stepped it up for the third, putting up two outs before a Jayhawk touched a base.
Kansas started the fourth with another pitching change by bringing in senior pitcher Hailey Reed. Putting up a tough front in the field, the Jayhawks defended another scoreless inning. Ottawa returned the pressure by putting up three outs in three batters, shutting the Jayhawks out of the fourth inning.
Kansas gave up one run in the top of the fifth, but came back with two in the bottom.
Senior pitcher Mandy Roberts threw for the sixth inning. A line drive to shortstop caught by redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey, along with a strikeout from Roberts and an out at first by senior Becki Monaghan, finished the at-bats for the Braves with zero runs.
As if that wasn’t enough, Ramsey sunk the first home run of the game, bringing in two runners with her to close out the inning with seven runs.
In the top of the seventh inning, Roberts walked two batters, just before Ottawa freshman pitcher Loralei Gilbert hit a home run, sending three runs home. Kansas then fell just short of a double play after freshman Haleigh Harper dove for a pop fly at shortstop, lobbed it to first and was dropped. Kansas shut it down, closing the inning with only the three prior runs.
Freshman pitcher Tatum Goff subbed in to pitch the last three innings. The only action in the eighth came from the bottom half, when the bases were loaded for the Jayhawks as Monaghan ripped one to center, and one runner advanced home.
A combination of base hits and walks led to the bases being loaded for the majority of the bottom of the ninth. Kansas sunk in another five runs, closing out the inning 25-7.
Goff shut out the first three Ottawa batters with three strikeouts, ending the inning and the game with a Jayhawk win.