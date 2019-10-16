Four candidates for the provost position at the University of Kansas will be visiting in late October and early November, according to an email from Chancellor Douglas Girod to faculty, staff and students.
The dates are as follows:
Candidate one
Oct. 29
Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum D
Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum A
Candidate two
Oct. 31
Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Kansas Union, Big 12 room
Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Kansas Union, Jayhawk Room
Candidate three
Nov. 5
Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum D
Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum A
Candidate four
Nov. 7
Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Adams Alumni Center, Summerfield Room
Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Adams Alumni Center, Bruckmiller/McGee Rooms
Names and other information about each candidate will be announced 48 hours ahead of the candidates’ visits, according to the email.
Suggested finalists names were provided by a provost search committee to the Office of the Chancellor in early October.
Each candidate will give a presentation, that will be followed by a reception. The presentation will also be live streamed on provostsearch.ku.edu. Anyone with a KU login will be able to fill out an online evaluation form to provide feedback to the search committee on each candidate.
“These visits provide an important opportunity for members of the university community to provide input on the selection process,” Girod said in the email.