Strong Hall Jayhawk Statue in front of purple sunset

Four candidates for the provost position at the University of Kansas will be visiting in late this month and early next. Candidates names will be announced 48 hours before their visits. 

 Sarah Wright/UDK

Four candidates for the provost position at the University of Kansas will be visiting in late October and early November, according to an email from Chancellor Douglas Girod to faculty, staff and students.

The dates are as follows: 

Candidate one

Oct. 29

Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum D

Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum A

Candidate two

Oct. 31

Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Kansas Union, Big 12 room

Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Kansas Union, Jayhawk Room

Candidate three

Nov. 5

Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum D

Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Burge Union, Forum A

Candidate four

Nov. 7

Presentation: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Adams Alumni Center, Summerfield Room 

Reception: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Adams Alumni Center, Bruckmiller/McGee Rooms 

Names and other information about each candidate will be announced 48 hours ahead of the candidates’ visits, according to the email. 

Suggested finalists names were provided by a provost search committee to the Office of the Chancellor in early October

Each candidate will give a presentation, that will be followed by a reception. The presentation will also be live streamed on provostsearch.ku.edu. Anyone with a KU login will be able to fill out an online evaluation form to provide feedback to the search committee on each candidate.

“These visits provide an important opportunity for members of the university community to provide input on the selection process,” Girod said in the email.

 