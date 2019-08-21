Kansas women’s golf begins its season in September and will be looking to gain momentum from strong campaigns by senior Yi-Tsen Chou and junior Sera Tadokoro.
Chou had five top-10 finishes during the 2018-19 season. Her best result came at the Minnesota Invitational in her first appearance last year when she tied for third place with 2-under (216).
She also closed the season on a high note. Chou earned All-Big 12 tournament honors following her 11-over 216 performance in Oklahoma.
The University looked to build off its strong Day 1 showing in the Big 12 championship when it was in third place behind No. 2 Texas, who eventually won the tournament, and No. 32 Baylor.
The Jayhawks eventually finished seventh, and coach Erin O’Neil said she saw the outing as a learning experience.
Tadokoro shot a 21-over at the tournament but had a 2.81 over par average during nine events last season. Her average was good for second on the roster behind Chou.
More recently, Tadokoro finished second at the Prairie Invitational in late July. Her strong performance at the regional event should help boost her confidence in the upcoming collegiate season.
Junior Aristelle Acuff tied for fourth, shooting a 12-over (228) in the 54-hole event. She participated in only four tournaments last season for the Jayhawks but should get more opportunities with three seniors leaving.
The Jayhawks will also be bolstered by freshman Brooke Boardman. She was named 2018 Player of the Year at Waukee High School in Iowa, won the Class 4A state girls’ medalist title and also competed in the US Women’s Amateur Championship last summer, according to KU Athletics.
“She’s very consistent with her irons and gives herself a lot of looks at birdies. She also doesn’t get ruffled easily if things aren’t going as expected. She’s definitely a fighter who will give all she’s got until the very end,” O’Neil said in a Kansas Athletics press release after her signing.
Freshman Yingting Hsieh will be joining the Jayhawks as well. She attended the Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Florida and won the Judie Oppenheimer Memorial Junior in 2018.
The two freshmen, along with Acuff and sophomores Phisitkhwan "Pear" Pooratanaopa and Abby Glynn, should help fill in the void left by the departure Ariadna Fonseca Diaz.
Pooratanaopa tied for 19th in the Big 12 tournament as a freshman last season and gained valuable experience in 10 events.
Senior Annika Cedo could also flourish for the University. She won the Baker Fall Invite last season after shooting a 1-under (144) in the two round event. However, Cedo only participated in three events in 2018-19, all during the fall. A more prominent role could give the senior a chance to display her talent.
Kansas women’s golf will look to find the right combination to reach its first NCAA tournament since 2014, and it has the core to do it.