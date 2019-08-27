Analysis
The Jayhawks will finally get the chance to play their first game under coach Les Miles on Saturday after an offseason of optimism.
Kansas' initial challenge will be against the Indiana State Sycamores on Aug. 31, and there is definitely a path to start the season with a win.
Even without sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., who will be serving a one game suspension, KU should be able to excel on the ground.
Senior running back Khalil Herbert should fill in admirably against a Sycamores team that allowed 197.6 rushing yards per game last season. Herbert’s patience between the tackles could also help him read the defense and cut through holes.
A strong running game will also take pressure off the starting quarterback, which is still to be determined for Saturday’s game. Whether it’s transfer junior Thomas MacVittie or senior Carter Stanley, the Jayhawks should feel comfortable with their running game.
The offense can also rely on its veteran offensive line to provide Herbert and junior running back Dom Williams with lanes to run through.
The Jayhawks will need to watch out for Indiana State's senior linebacker Jonas Griffith. Griffith led the Missouri Valley Conference with 132 tackles, including 9.5 for a loss last season, and he’s also on the Buck Buchanan watch list for college defensive player of the year.
If Kansas can control the ball, continue to get first downs and eventually score, it will make Indiana State play from behind. That would help the defense a lot because the Sycamores would have to stray away from its strength, which is running the ball.
The Sycamores averaged 5.1 yards per rush attempt in 2018 so it could be a daunting for the Jayhawks’ defense.
Indiana State’s senior quarterback Ryan Boyle ran the ball 114 times in ten games and averaged 5.4 yards. It would be ideal for KU defensive coordinator Clint Bowen to assign a linebacker or safety to spy the quarterback throughout the game
Forcing him to drop back and pass instead of run could take Boyle out of his comfort zone.
The defense will also need to key on junior running back Titus McCoy. He scored six rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his sophomore campaign.
The test to keep Boyle and McCoy in check will be on Kansas' front seven. Given the rushing ability of both the quarterback and running back, the defensive linemen and linebackers should be wary of the read option at times as well.
Whichever quarterback takes the field should watch out for junior defensive back Kaelub Newman, too. He may be the Sycamores’ top threat to create a turnover. Newman wreaked havoc despite not having an interception last season. He had eight pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 11 games.
Controlling the ball and avoiding turnovers will be key for the Jayhawks without the big play ability of Williams on Saturday. With that said, keeping possession should be the Jayhawks' first priority if they want to start the season with a win.