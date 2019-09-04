Column
Kansas football pulled off a clutch game-winning drive in its 24-17 victory against the Indiana State Sycamores and the offense has some things to build on moving forward.
Kansas' brightest offensive performances came from the receiving corps, especially junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment and senior wide receiver Daylon Charlot.
Parchment had eight receptions for 121 yards, proving he could make plays in various spots on the field. 115 of those receiving yards came in the second half where the junior transfer got started during the first drive.
Two plays before his deep back shoulder catch, he came alive with a shotgun sweep play for 27 yards.
FIRST DOWN!Keep moving those chains, fellas!33-yard completion from Carter to Parchment! pic.twitter.com/d6NYJ4YME2— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 31, 2019
On the following drive, he cut through the Indiana State defense on a jet sweep to the left for 16 yards. Parchment’s Jayhawk debut offered coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Les Koenning a look at the versatile threat he can become.
Parchment displayed his ability to win in space to convert an important third down during the game-winning drive. He was able to catch the ball, turn around and sidestep the initial defender despite being several yards behind the line to gain.
Charlot had 48 of his 79 receiving yards on the final drive, including the decisive touchdown. Both of his critical catches came with Indiana State defensive back Mekhi Ware draped all over him.
“We have a good group, all those guys can make the same plays that I can. I expect the same thing from them, we hold each other accountable,” Charlot told Kansas Athletics about the team’s wide receivers.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley also placed the ball well on the two completions by putting Charlot in position to come down with each grab.
Aside from productive wide receiver play, if Saturday’s win was any indication of what’s to come, intermediate passes and an emphasis on the running game will be staples in the offense too.
Kansas tried to get the ball into its playmakers’ hands with screen passes along with the jet sweeps, and it helped them get into a rhythm.
The strategy should pace their offense when sophomore Pooka Williams Jr. returns. Letting skill position players handle the ball in space as much as possible gives them more opportunities to break open for a big play.
For Williams, his elusiveness and speed complements Parchment well, giving Kansas the chance to use misdirection with more frequency so opposing defenses can’t key on just one player.
The Jayhawks also came out in the I-formation with relative frequency trying to establish the running game. Senior running back Khalil Herbert and junior halfback Dom Williams lined up behind senior fullback Hudson Hall while the Jayhawks ran plays in the formation.
It signifies Miles’ affinity for playing physical football, as he will continue to try and make a statement with his veteran offensive line.
Saturday’s win was a step in the right direction for Kansas football's offense and the unit should be encouraged with its versatile performance.
Kansas kicks off against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.