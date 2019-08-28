While students recovered from Monday's downpour and made their way to and from classes on Tuesday, Aug. 27, four crimes were reported on campus.
Bike theft near Self Hall
Two unknown suspects cut a bike lock and took a victim’s bicycle from a bicycle rack near Self Hall around 3 p.m. Aug. 27, according to police records. About $620 worth of property was stolen. The case is open.
Bike theft near Oswald Hall
Two unknown suspects cut a bike lock and took a victim’s bicycle from a bicycle rack near Oswald Hall around 11 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to police records. About $620 worth of property was stolen. The case is open.
Criminal damage in Lewis Hall
An unknown suspect broke a maintenance key inserted into a key box of Lewis Hall around 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to police records. About $20 worth of property was damaged. The case is open.
Criminal damage in Jayhawker Towers
An unknown suspect broke a maintenance key inserted into a key box of Jayhawker Towers around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to police records. About $20 worth of property was damaged. The case is open.