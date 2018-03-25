Mass Street Celebration For Print 4

A fan crowd surfs during Sunday's post game celebration.

 Danya Issawi/KANSAN

After watching their team lose in the Elite Eight two years in a row, Jayhawks took to Massachusetts Street to celebrate a long awaited trip to the Final Four. 

Just moments after the game ended fans streamed out of Mass Street businesses quickly filling the street. 

Many of those fans are students at the University.  For them, this was far more than just a game. 

But students weren't the only fans present. 

After an hour of celebration the Jayhawks showed no signs of slowing down. 

And, according to the Lawrence Police Department, the celebrations have stayed safe and classy.  

An hour and a half after it started, the celebration dwindled.  