After watching their team lose in the Elite Eight two years in a row, Jayhawks took to Massachusetts Street to celebrate a long awaited trip to the Final Four.
@KansanNews LIVE LOOK IN AT MASS STREET. ROCK CHALK! pic.twitter.com/d0pXHWf6hM— nathan mize (@meyeze) March 26, 2018
Just moments after the game ended fans streamed out of Mass Street businesses quickly filling the street.
Fans have already started storming Mass. seconds after the win over Duke @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/s9xzGBFNPh— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 25, 2018
Many of those fans are students at the University. For them, this was far more than just a game.
“This is our Senior year and this means everything,” Kyle Thames, from Minnesota. His roommate was cheering for Duke @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/crwRSY6tSX— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 25, 2018
Most people that I’ve talked to have said that this win is even sweeter because of previous Elite Eight losses. @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/TB66RotKzN— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 26, 2018
But students weren't the only fans present.
This is Jake and Jessi Copeland with their kids, Jerrad and Gretchen. Gretchen said Vick was her favorite player, while Jerrad is a big Newman fan, especially after tonight’s Win. @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/hXmXgCKpIx— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 26, 2018
Not all #Jayhawks fans are human.@KansanNews This is Olive, but tonight her name is Malik Newman, according to her owner pic.twitter.com/GLlr4XTHLL— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 25, 2018
After an hour of celebration the Jayhawks showed no signs of slowing down.
The sun is setting here in Lawrence @KansanNews, but the celebration is still going on Mass pic.twitter.com/TJuIXys38G— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 26, 2018
And, according to the Lawrence Police Department, the celebrations have stayed safe and classy.
7:00 pm update-— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 26, 2018
0 arrests
0 citations
1 Final Four appearance
An hour and a half after it started, the celebration dwindled.
All of the celebrating has condensed down to 8th and 9th streets @KansanNews pic.twitter.com/OYE5OdRRKd— Emily Wellborn (@EmWellborn) March 26, 2018