House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Although the inquiry is big news, many students are not aware of what is going on in Washington, D.C., they say.
Many students say it’s the details of the impeachment inquiry that are confusing to them. But Don Haider-Markel, professor of political science, said it’s knowing the details that could affect the outcome of the country.
“Fundamentally this gets to a core of what our democracy is supposed to be about," Haider-Markel said.
The impeachment inquiry of President Trump is basically a test of the American democratic system, Haider-Markel continued.
Haider-Markel said it is crucial for students to stay up to date with what’s going on in Washington.
“I know it’s old fashioned but the newspapers especially have been very informative about the details of this particular situation but also how the details of the impeachment process works," Haider-Markel said.
In last year's midterm election, 31 percent of people aged 18 to 29 voted, which is the highest level of youth participation recorded in the last seven midterm elections.