This week’s “New Music Monday” features Charli XCX, FKA twigs and Jpegmafia. Each release presents a risky yet innovative sound and thoroughly enhances each respective musician’s artistry.
“Charli” by Charli XCX
The highly-anticipated third studio album from Charli XCX features a more mature version of the singer who knows the creative path she wants to take with her music. The album is the pop singer’s makeshift pitch at superstardom as she takes production and songwriting risks that weren’t heard on her previous albums. It sounds like a perfect attempt at producing an experimental pop album that’s both innovative and merges well with its contemporaries.
Throughout the album, Charli XCX sings about a plethora of easily relatable topics, such as unrequited love, erasing toxic people from her life, anxiety and the desire to be a kid again. It also boasts impressive features from artists like Lizzo, HAIM, Christine and the Queens and Sky Ferreira. The project is certainly the singer’s best and sounds like 2019’s quintessential pop album that provides an optimistic outlook on the future of Charli XCX.
“Holy Terrain” by FKA twigs featuring Future
On “Holy Terrain,” which features Future, FKA twigs desperately searches for a man who can truly handle her and give her the love she deserves. The single boasts of intimately soft sounds matched with FKA twigs’ subtle vocals. She wants a man who doesn’t get caught up in frivolity and can follow his heart while remaining true to his own emotions. In other words, FKA twigs wants a man who doesn’t exist. Nevertheless, the singer makes her request known throughout “Holy Terrain,” the second single from her upcoming album “Magdalene,” which is due next month.
“All My Heroes Are Cornballs” by Jpegmafia
Rapper and producer Jpegmafia introduces a wide-ranging set of experimental hip-hop/pop rock sounds on his third album “All My Heroes Are Cornballs,” which finds the rapper exploring issues related to his present life, including embracing his sexuality, questioning his religion and contemplating his success of being both a producer and rapper. But the album is more notable for the variety of soundscapes heard instead of what’s being said. The 18-track project ostensibly poses as the Baltimore rapper’s attempt at giving listeners a glimpse of the different sounds he’s influenced by — and it worked.