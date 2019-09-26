Nick Rose had no intention of going into teaching.
As a freshman at the University of Kansas, Rose, a senior from Edmond, Oklahoma, planned to go into academia in paleontology. But when Rose found himself in the UKanTeach program to avoid taking a speech class, he found a different passion.
“I really started to get interested in teaching and really started to love the program,” Rose said.
The UKanTeach program, coordinated by the Center for STEM Learning, is based off of the UTeach program out of the University of Texas in Austin to allow students to obtain a teaching license while working toward a degree in science and math.
Now, as Rose prepares to graduate in May with a degree in biology and a teaching license, the future of the program he cherished throughout his time at the University is unclear. The UKanTeach program announced it would close down at the end of this academic year in a Facebook post on Sept. 13.
Rose described the reaction he and his 112 peers in the program had to the decision as “absolute shock.” UKanTeach Co-Director Steven Case said the program’s 233 alumni are incensed.
“That’s a pretty sudden and dramatic change,” Case said. “We went from a very successful, skyrocketing program to being gone.”
Case said he was first notified by Interim College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean John Colombo of the potential for the program to shut down in a meeting on Aug. 19. The final decision was made Sept. 11, two days before the Facebook announcement.
Case said he pushed for a quick final decision, as he had hired four new faculty to the program over the summer, including a master teacher who he said was not anticipating a position only available for five more months.
“I honestly think that decision had already been made,” Case said. “That’s why I pushed for it.”
Colombo was not available for an interview by the time of publication. However, he said in a statement to the Kansan the College is currently trying to resolve a $2 million budget deficit, and decisions of cuts reflected the College’s alignment with its core mission.
Colombo also said in the statement the program “is not being eliminated or curtailed,” and is instead moving into the School of Education, “where the mission and existing infrastructure for teacher training align directly with that activity.”
The program is no longer accepting new applicants. Current students will have the opportunity to complete their licensure through the School of Education, though Case said details of this are still being worked out.
Because the program stems from the original UTeach program at UT Austin, the courses cannot simply be transferred to the School of Education. The “intellectual property” within the program, such as courses and syllabi, are licensed by the National Math and Science Initiative and used by 46 campuses across the country, Case said.
“The uncertainty raises anxieties through the roof and we’re aware of that,” Case said. “We’re going to need to sit down with every student and figure out a plan for them.”
The UKanTeach program was originally created under the Provost’s Office by Jan Lariviere, wife of then-Provost Richard Lariviere. The program was moved to the College, as its main focus is in math and science.
“It has been a good home for us and it is a natural home for us, even though a lot of our work occurs at the University level across schools and departments,” Case said.
Most students in the program go on to teach STEM in elementary or secondary education, and the program promotes gaining field experience in schools where more than 40% of students qualify for free or reduced lunches.
“It means that I can step into a classroom later and not only get students who would otherwise not be interested in science or math, but also support them and be able to reach out to them in whatever sphere they’re in, whatever cultural background they come from, and encourage them into STEM fields,” said junior Katherine Wolf.
For Rose, without the program, he not only would not have found a love for teaching, but he also would not have found the community the program provides.
“I don’t think I’d be as happy, honestly. I’ve met some great friends through here, I love this program so much,” Rose said. “I feel like I would be a lot less happy if I went into academia than if I went into teaching. If it wasn’t for the UKanTeach program, I wouldn’t have had that option.”