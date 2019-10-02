Sept. 24 marked National Voter Registration Day, but for the American Civil Liberties Union of the University of Kansas, voter registration and student activism is a mission that extends far beyond a single day.
In 2018, 19,202 students at the University registered compared to 16,274 in 2014 — roughly an 18% increase — according to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE). In addition, the voting rate of registered KU students increased by 26.1 percent from 2014 to 2018.
This is what Andrew Lee, junior and president of the ACLU of KU, calls the organization’s biggest impact on campus.
“ACLU of KU takes every opportunity we can to get our message out, from tabling at campus events and advertising our meetings to partnering with other campus organizations to increase voter registration,” Lee said.
The ALCU is a national, non-partisan organization that works to “defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties that the Constitution and the laws of the United States guarantee,” according to the organization’s website. The ACLU of KU was founded in 2017 by Amii Castle, professor of law and business.
While the student organization is involved in many forms of activism, Castle calls voter registration the “passion project” of the group. Last September, four students from the ACLU of KU met with Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Reggie Robinson to discuss the promotion of student voter registration.
In collaboration with the ACLU, Robinson sent an email to all KU students that gave a reminder of the upcoming voter registration deadline and included instructions accompanied by links for voter registration forms.
Although total voter turnout increased, a gap remains between students who register to vote and those who actually make it out to the polls. The voting rate of registered student voters in 2018 was 57.6%. It was 31.5% in 2014.
“The next step is to capitalize on every opportunity we can to register more young people to vote,” Lee said. “I think the biggest challenge is to keep that enthusiasm high.”
Castle said she was impressed with the level of student involvement and the students' passion and willingness to get the work done. She founded the group as an avenue for students to become more active and said she is very enthusiastic about how the organization is “gaining momentum.”
“Choose your issue. Choose your level of activism,” Castle said. “It’s easier to do with a group.”
Since 2017, the monthly meeting attendance has doubled in size, Castle said. At these meetings, students hear from guest speakers and practice civic engagement by signing petitions. Outside of the meetings, students participate in various protests and voter registration drives.
"I am most excited to see more and more young people participating in our democracy," Lee said. "I think young people are finally starting to realize how much power we really have to initiate positive change in the American political system."