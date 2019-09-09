A local psychologist is providing substance abuse treatment services as part of a new partnership between the University’s Counseling and Psychological Services and the Cofrin Logan Center for Addiction Research and Treatment.
Kate Esterline, a KU alumna, was hired to provide substance abuse treatment services 20 hours a week. Appointments to see Esterline are made through referrals after an initial consultation appointment within CAPS, said Michael Maestas, the director of CAPS.
“These services are for students who have a substance use disorder which can be appropriately and effectively treated in an out-patient, higher education setting,” Maestas said in an email.
Approximately 5.1 million young adults battled with a substance abuse disorder in 2017, according to the American Addiction Centers.
Substance abuse is a recurring problem among college campuses nationwide. Richard Yi, professor of psychology, said that it is imperative for students in the early stages of developing addictive habits to use this new service as soon as possible.
“What we want to do is destigmatize the idea of having problems with substance abuse,” said Yi, who is also the director of the Cofrin Logan Center. “We want [students] to be mindful of how substance abuse impacts their lives. It could be something as simple as you’re missing your morning class on Friday mornings because you go out drinking on Thursday night, or you find yourself in a situation because of your substance abuse that is risky. It’s good for students to take a personal inventory. Coming to talk to a therapist is a good way to do that.”
The Cofrin Logan Center was launched in 2018 through a donation from KU alumni Dan Logan and his wife, Gladys Cofrin. According to Yi, a team of scientists at the University use local resources to promote treatment and training relevant to addiction and substance abuse.
“What we’re trying to do is mesh that research with another part of our mission — to advance treatment availability services,” Yi said. “This partnership with CAPS aligns with that part of our mission.”
These new addiction treatment services are funded through the donation from Logan and Cofrin.
“We don’t want students to feel like they need to be having real trouble to go seek some help,” Yi said.