Demonstrators interrupted a Lawrence City Commission meeting Tuesday night to demand that the commission defund the police and release a Black man who has been awaiting trial for over five years in the Douglas County Jail.
A group of about two dozen demonstrators entered the commission’s meeting room at City Hall around 6:30 p.m. and interrupted the meeting. The commission was meeting virtually via Zoom, but a few staff members were present in the meeting room, which remains open during meetings for public comments.
One demonstrator told the commission, “This meeting is over,” unless they were going to discuss the release of Rontarus Washington Jr., a Black man who was arrested and charged with homicide in 2015.
Washington has been held at the Douglas County Jail since 2015. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in connection with a 2014 homicide. His first trial, which began in September 2019, resulted in a hung jury.
Currently, Washington is awaiting a second trial and a bond hearing. He is currently at the Douglas County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
“I simply want him back. That’s it,” Washington’s mother told the commission. “And I need someone to do something.”
Mayor Jennifer Ananda told the demonstrators the commission does not have control over Douglas County Jail because it falls under the jurisdiction of the Douglas County Commission.
Demonstrators asked the Lawrence commission to use their connections to create change, and use their power to defund the Lawrence Police Department.
Later on the agenda for the commission's meeting was further discussion of 13 action items against racism proposed by Ananda on June 9, which includes reallocating a portion of law enforcement funding to a mental health crisis response team as a “first step of many in defunding the police,” she previously wrote.
Ananda asked the microphone in the meeting room be muted so the commission could further discuss the item they were on when protestors arrived, which was unrelated to policing. Ananda moved the antiracism action items to the next spot in the agenda so the demonstrators could comment.
The discussion of these actions started with public comments from the demonstrators.
Along with the release of Washington, demonstrators spoke to the commission about the disproportionate jailing of Black people and racist practices by the Lawrence Police Department.
Ananda apologized to Washington’s mother. She commended the demonstrators for coming to the meeting and “speaking hard truths.” Washington’s mother said she did not want people to be sorry for her, she wanted justice for her son.
Tiara Floyd, who was the University of Kansas student body president for the 2019-20 school year, spoke virtually at the meeting in support of the demonstrators and in support of defunding the police.
“In order to make real change in the city, LPD needs to be completely defunded… and those resources need to go toward schools and social services that can actually help,” Floyd said.
Protestors left the room after a five-minute recess. The commission returned to further discuss the action items.
In addition to the partial reallocation of police funds, the list of actions include decriminalizing behaviors related to homelessness and mental health, adopting the anti-escalation policies of the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, and holding listening sessions for the community to voice their concerns to the commission.
When discussing the reallocation of law enforcement funds, Ananda said she couldn’t say for sure whether this would lead to a reduction in staff, as responsibilities and funding would be proportionally reallocated to other entities.
It’s still unknown how much money could be reallocated. The agenda item report says staff will work with partner organizations to prepare a program and budget that will be presented to the commission within three months.
The commission debated the specifics of some of the items, but generally supported the ideas. There was no vote on the items, as many of them require further discussion and input from various boards that will take weeks or months to complete.
“We have to acknowledge that this whole community is our friends and neighbors,” Ananda said. “And the people that we’re hearing from now is our Black community, who is not being treated as friends or as neighbors, systemically.”