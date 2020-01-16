Students coming back to campus this week may experience weather-related difficulty, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory went into effect starting at midnight Thursday, Jan. 16 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, due to a mixture of snow, freezing rain and sleet in central to northeastern Kansas.
The low for Thursday night is 24 degrees, and the high for Friday is 35 degrees. The NWS expects 20 mph winds, two inches of snow accumulation and one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation during that time.
Snow changes to freezing rain, sleet tonight. Up to quarter inch ice is possible south of I70. Isolated higher amounts south of I335. #kswx pic.twitter.com/vWChwUiwKZ— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) January 16, 2020
After Friday, the weather will clear with temperatures remaining in the 20s and 30s.
The weather could create hazardous road conditions Thursday and Friday, especially during the morning commute. Those returning to campus should plan for slick roads and longer travel times.