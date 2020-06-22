Best Western Plus in Lawrence is now offering monthly rates for students at the University of Kansas as an alternative to on-campus housing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotel wanted to provide students with flexible options for the fall 2020 semester, so they decided to offer a no-lease monthly rate, said Paul Murrinson, director of sales.
“[We’re] just trying to help the students in any way we can,” Murrinson said. “It’s a good revenue source for us, as well, but for kids that get locked in a six-month lease that they can't get out of if schools decide to close, this is a great second option.”
For a $1,295 flat monthly rate, students staying at Best Western will be provided the same amenities as a normal stay. Along with cleaning services and access to facilities, students will be provided with to-go breakfasts, Murrinson said.
Some students at KU are wary about the idea, since it's an unconventional option. But some are not completely ruling it out.
“It wouldn’t be ideal, but I think it’s a good alternative, [especially] if social distancing rules had to be implemented to the dorms,” Zac Kitay, an incoming freshman from Connecticut, said. “It could be better than the regular situation [of staying in dorms], though, if the hotels still offer their regular accommodations like cleaning services and toiletries.”
On June 15, KU shared details of its plans to reopen campus this fall. On-campus housing facilities and dining services will reopen with some safety modifications, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer and Chancellor Douglas Girod said in the statement.
Most facilities will be operating near capacity and the move-in process will be lengthened to reduce congestion, KU leadership said.
Sara Waters, director of campus housing, told the Kansan she believes around 4,500 students will be living on campus, a slight decrease from the typical 4,900 residents.
To keep on-campus residential facilities clean, the custodial staff will be conducting more frequent cleanings, Waters said.
KU Student Housing extended the cancellation date for contracts to July 15, according to its reopening plan.
Waters did not have any comments on the new Best Western rate.