After days of nationwide protests, students, staff, faculty and alumni from the University of Kansas have contributed to #BlackatKU on Twitter, documenting their experiences with racism and microaggressions on campus.
It was started by Tiara Floyd, the student body president for the 2019-2020 academic year and the first woman of color to be elected to that position. Throughout her term, Floyd said, she faced multiple instances of tokenism and microaggressions.
“Clearly, things like [hashtags] work on social media to get in people’s faces,” Floyd said. “All you have to do is read these stories. You can’t hide from it anymore.”
#BlackatKU in the schol halls, a resident was targeted racially in one of the halls and KU leadership didnt do anything as far as SPECIFIC widespread outreach to the community & did not take that important opportunity to educate a population of residents that DID. NOT. GET. IT.— 💕 #blacklivesmatter (@asapcharlyy) June 4, 2020
#BlackAtKU I went to Watkins for a headache I had for a week straight. I told the Physician what was wrong and he told me he couldn’t help me. He had me fill out a form for anxiety. Sir, it’s not anxiety. He then felt my head and goes “what is that!?”— Kameron☁️ (@kamipace_) June 4, 2020
Since the hashtag started, multiple stories from Black KU students show instances of racism going unacknowledged.
One video shows Kerry Benson, a lecturer and the strategic communication track chair in the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, saying the N-word as she recites lyrics to the song “X” by rapper 21 Savage in one of her classes.
When professor KERRY BENSON thought it was appropriate to say the n word when reading lyrics to a song. And this is only one problematic instance with this woman. #BlackAtKU @KUJournalism @KansanNews @UnivOfKansas pic.twitter.com/Qjk7n2xbi8— lacienega b. (@Lanathepisces) June 5, 2020
A former KU student, who has since graduated, posted the video. The graduate asked not to be named, saying she was concerned about the possibility of retaliation. She said she recorded the video during one of Benson’s journalism classes during the 2016-17 school year. In class, Benson asked what music students listened to and then read the lyrics of those songs, the former student said.
The former student said she didn’t realize that Benson had read the N-word in the lyrics until she posted it on Snapchat and others started responding.
The former student said many Black students often felt uncomfortable in Benson’s class. She said Benson would frequently use “terms mostly Black people would say” in front of students. No one felt comfortable with confronting Benson because KU is a predominantly White institution, the former student said.
Benson never said the N-word in class before or after the video, the former student said, and was not aware that the video had been taken.
The graduate said she felt compelled to post the video with #BlackatKU in hopes that it would spark change or set a standard for the future.
Benson did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication. In addition to her teaching and administration roles in the School of Journalism, Benson is a member of the University Daily Kansan Board, which oversees the news organization’s policies and high-level operations. The board also selects the Kansan’s editor-in-chief and business manager. The board plays no role in determining Kansan content.
#BlackAtKuI once led a Safe Zone training for faculty & staff. As I was explaining that gender & sexuality is not based on sex assigned at birth, I was asked by a white woman who was a full-time staff members... “So if I feel Black, I can be black?” My reaction.... pic.twitter.com/m1Ja0tZr5j— \taˈSHā\ (@sincerelytashay) June 4, 2020
Ann Brill, dean of the School of Journalism, responded to questions about the video in an email to the Kansan.
“We welcome students coming forward and sharing with us the experiences they have had in the J-School,” Brill said. “These will help us look at how we can improve the learning and campus environment in the school and at KU.”
The school will host a series of online sessions over the summer in which students can engage with faculty about diversity and inclusion issues in the school, Brill said. She did not directly mention Benson in her email.
The School of Journalism also issued a statement Thursday in response to the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality.
“In this statement and in the coming months, we commit to use the privilege that exists within our academic community to be allies to call out and combat racism, discrimination and harassment,” the school’s leadership said in the statement. “We reaffirm our commitment to increasing diversity within our faculty and student body.”
Several campus organizations, including the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center and the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity, said on Twitter they encourage the KU community to follow #BlackatKU and share their experiences.
#BlackatKU when I went to get help on an assignment from one of my engineering professors during office hours. I was told that even if I dropped the class (which I never mentioned), I’d still get hired in the future, because companies need to fill their diversity quota somehow.— eden🌿 (@edentaddese) June 4, 2020
#BlackatKU trying to enjoy a concert or party but being surrounded by white people screaming the N word, and being told to “chill” when i straight up loose all joy in being there, and try to tell them to stop— B L M (@gabliciathegoat) June 4, 2020
KU administrators also released a statement in support of students engaging in Black Lives Matter protests, and are working to consult with students of color to better serve them, KU spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email to the Kansan.
“Like many institutions around the country, we want to consult and collaborate with our communities of color and marginalized groups as we engage in actions that move us to change,” Barcomb-Peterson said.
Floyd said she often was advised not to speak up about her experiences with microaggressions or acts of discrimination, in some cases because they weren’t public.
In one public case, Student Body Vice President Grant Daily referred to working under Floyd as “modern-day slavery” during a Student Senate election debate. Following the debate, Floyd released a statement condemning Daily’s comment, and Daily posted an apology on Facebook.
Floyd also brought Daily’s comment to KU’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access, which investigates acts of discrimination based on racial identity. But she said office staffers told her they couldn’t discipline Daily because such actions were not included in the student conduct policy.
The Kansan reached out to office Director Josh Jones for more information about how KU handles cases of discrimination, but he did not respond by the time of publication.
“At KU, some policies just don’t protect students of color from these things,” Floyd said.