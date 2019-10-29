Blade & Timber and Zen Zero on Massachusetts Street will be closed until further notice after a fire at the axe-throwing business Monday morning.

Zen Zero posted a sign on its window Tuesday announcing the closure. Blade & Timber's doors are boarded shut. Its website says its Lawrence location at 809 Massachusetts St. is currently closed.

The Kansan reached out to the property and business owners for both locations but has not received a response on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Blade & Timber on fire: Lawrence firefighters respond to Massachusetts Street Firefighters were working on battling a fire at Blade & Timber on Massachusetts Street Monday morning.

As of Monday afternoon, the Lawrence Fire Department did not know the cause of the fire. Lyle Schwartz, a division chief with the fire department said the investigation was ongoing.

The Kansan has reached out to the fire department since but did not receive information on cause of the fire by time of publication.