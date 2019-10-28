UPDATE: Officials said the fire was under control as of 10:40 a.m.
Firefighters were working on battling a fire at Blade & Timber on Massachusetts Street Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call at 809 Massachusetts St. at around 9 a.m. Monday, said Porter Arneill, the director of communications for the City of Lawrence. Kansan reporters observed heavy smoke billowing out of the business at around 9:50 a.m.
At around 9:50 a.m., Arneill told the Kansan the fire was still active and the cause was under investigation. At this time, there are no reports of injuries and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, Arneill said. Caution tape is being put up around the area.
Blade & Timber is an ax-throwing business that opened in 2018.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.