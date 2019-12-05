It is 1:30 p.m. on a brisk November afternoon, and KU public safety officer John Haller is leading a 2-year-old yellow lab named Phog through the doors of the Lied Center. Phog’s tongue lolls out of his mouth as he playfully bounds through the doors, but when Haller begins looking under tables in the lobby, Phog sits upright and is completely still. He knows it’s time to get to work.
Haller trails his finger around the edge of the tables and Phog watches his every move. When Haller moves away, Phog springs into action. He sniffs furiously, searching the lobby for anything out of place, including strange objects and odors. Though he finds nothing, Haller rewards him with some playtime for a job well done.
Phog is the KU Public Safety Office’s first-ever bomb detection dog. This building check at the Lied Center is a routine activity in Phog’s day-to-day life that keeps him focused and his abilities sharp.
“You want him to be out there and visible, so it’s more of a psychological deterrent,” Haller said.
Phog is able to detect the smell of explosive materials and then bring this to Haller’s attention, KU PSO Deputy Chief John Dietz said in an email.
In the morning, Phog goes to work with Haller for a briefing and to check reports. Then they hit patrol.
In a custom canine unit emblazoned with ‘Phog’ on the car’s side, Haller takes Phog through buildings on campus to ensure students’ safety. He switches buildings and routines, so potential criminals are not able to pinpoint their location.
Students often approach Haller to greet Phog, which he doesn’t mind, as long as they are respectful of the fact that he is a working dog.
“It's getting to the point where people are starting to remember that I’m the dog handler and ask if they can see the dog, which is exciting because that's kind of what we want," Haller said.
After patrol is complete, Phog might appear at Allen Fieldhouse or Memorial Stadium, where he works every home men’s basketball and football game.
Haller said that some were worried when Phog started showing up to campus more regularly, but students shouldn’t see his presence negatively, he said.
“I look at it as more of a preventive measure. Something that’s nice to have, but you really wish you don't have to use,” Haller said.
Phog has yet to work on a threat to campus.
Playing occasionally in the office is another way Phog helps KU PSO, Haller said. Dietz said Phog brings a positive energy to the office.
“Phog is still relatively young and full of energy,” Dietz said in an email. “People in the department enjoy seeing Phog because he is a friendly dog and likes to say hi to people in his own way.”
Haller said he and Phog have a strong, respectful relationship that he learned from his time in the military. Haller has served in the Air National Guard for nine years and was deployed once. This training made him a good candidate to become Phog’s handler, he said.
“You’ve got to treat him like your partner and like your friend,” Haller said. “In the military, when they have dogs, the dog is always one rank above the handler to remind them that this dog is very important and plays a vital role in the mission.”
Phog lives with Haller, and they have a good personal relationship.
“This is a very, very good partner to have. [He has] lots of energy and keeps you entertained," Haller said.
When asked if he’s improved Haller’s work life, Haller patted Phog on the head.
“Oh, drastically.”