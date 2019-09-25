Stauffer-Flint Hall room 100 and Budig Hall room 110 will undergo renovations starting this fall with both rooms expected to be finished by the start of the spring semester, said Mark Reiske, director of facilities planning and development.
Stauffer-Flint is undergoing a $3.75 million renovation that is set to be completed by November, but Reiske said room 100’s renovation is a separate operation.
“We try to take the classrooms that use the absolute most hours that are in the worst condition,” Reiske said. “We’re looking at centrally scheduled classrooms, and all the auditoriums are centrally scheduled.”
Budig 110 will receive all new seats over winter break for the first time since the building reopened in 1997. Seat parts from 110 that are in good shape will be transferred over to Budig 120 and 130 to slightly improve the seating in those rooms as well.
Budig Hall is used by hundreds of students every day, including Kelsey Hillyer, a senior studying human biology.
“The desks in [Budig] are really small spaces and really hard to write on, so it’s hard to take notes,” Hillyer said. “I’ve had a lot of classes in there, so it would be helpful.”
Sophomore biology major Nicholas Serna has three classes in Budig Hall this semester and thinks the renovations in Budig shouldn’t just stop with room 110.
“They should renovate all the chairs,” Serna said. “Make them a little more comfortable and with more space to write because sometimes things get in your personal space, and you really don’t have room to move. It’s very congested.”
Last summer, campus operations completely renovated rooms Dole 2092, Learned 2012 and Snow 320.
“[Dole 2092] had a lot of broken seats, and we couldn’t use the whole room — it was really tired,” Reiske said. “All the rooms we do are general purpose classrooms unless a department funds them.”
Reiske said that campus operations' list of classrooms to renovate next summer is expected to be finalized in November.