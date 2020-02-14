A bill calling for the impeachment of Student Senate Chief of Staff Zach Thomason has been retracted, according to an email from Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter.

The retraction came just before Student Senate’s lottery, scheduled at 4:30 p.m., for the formation of an impeachment committee.

Finance Chair Andrew Moore, University Affairs Chair Max Schieber and Student Rights Chair Derek Dunn took all three of their names from the bill after conversations with Student Body President Tiara Floyd, Treasurer Furqan Mohammed, Wingerter and Thomason.

“Originally this came about because of issues that we saw and perceived in Student Senate,” the chairs said in a collaborative letter. “There was a breakdown in communication which only hurt both sides' abilities to resolve them. While impeachment is one way of going about resolving these things, we feel that it is not the best way. We believe that the current agreement will rebuild a bridge that impeachment would have burned entirely.”

Thomason also released a statement asking Senate for “forgiveness” of all of his “reckless, destructive and inappropriate action,” but maintaining that the charges were not worthy of impeachment.

“Admitting your flaws is not easy, but it is necessary for the preservation and stability of Student Senate,” Thomason said in the letter.

As part of his agreement with Student Senate, Thomason will be suspended from his position as chief of staff for 10 days. He won’t attend Senate’s next committee and full Senate meetings.

—Edited by Brianna Wessling