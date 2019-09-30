The University of Kansas’ Campus Connect, a suicide prevention training program that was implemented in 2018, is aiming to enhance faculty, staff and students’ knowledge and awareness of suicide and improve suicide prevention training.
Counseling and Psychological Services adopted the training last year after receiving a grant from the U.S. Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services’ Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention program. The program was originally designed at Syracuse University.
The project required the University to identify a suicide prevention training program for faculty and staff who regularly interact with students.
“In 2018 we selected Campus Connect, a training designed by a university for universities, which has been designated as a best practice by the National Suicide Prevention Resource Center,” said Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator Kim Reynolds in an email to the Kansan. “The training has since been modified to include information relevant to [the University].”
The training teaches participants how to detect warning signs of suicide, reach out to students who have shown or expressed suicidal behaviors and know where to refer students if they are considering suicide.
“I think a lot of people are uncomfortable talking about suicide,” said Jenny McKee, program manager at Watkins Health Services. “People don’t know what language to use, so we would talk about that language and get comfortable with it.”
McKee is one of 219 staff and faculty members who have participated in the training since its pilot in fall 2018. The training, McKee said, will continue to help faculty who may not know how to approach students showing signs of suicide and hopefully break the stigma around suicide.
“There’s lots of stigma surrounding [suicide], so the more we can talk about the experience or the issue, the more comfortable we are going to be as people who work with college students to talk to these students about it,” McKee said.
After initially implementing the program, the University met with staff from seven other Kansas colleges and universities in order to train their staff to provide Campus Connect resources to people at their own universities.
“We have continued to meet quarterly with representatives of those institutions and hope to encourage other colleges and universities to join us,” Reynolds said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide rates among adolescents and young adults reached its highest number since 2000 in 2017. A journal published in June 2019 reported that suicides in the U.S. went up 30% from 2000 to 2016.
The study by the CDC found no increase of adolescent and young adult suicide from 2000 to 2007, a slight increase from 2007 to 2014 and a large increase from 2014 to 2017.
“The thing about suicide is that it’s incredibly prevalent. It’s one of the most common ways people die at this age group, second only to accidents, so it’s important that we all know about suicide,” McKee said. “If you’ve never had this training before, it is very likely that it will feel odd for you to bring up some of these issues to folks, but the more people talk about this issue, the more comfortable people will be getting help and resources.”