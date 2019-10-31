Organizations across campus participated in the third annual Trunk-or-Treat event at the Adams Alumni Center parking lot Wednesday evening.
Trunk-or-Treat is co-hosted by organizations on campus, including the Student Involvement and Leadership Center, Student Alumni Network, Center for Community Outreach, Association of University and Residence Halls and Student Union Activities.
“Trunk-or-Treat is a family-friendly event that features decorated trunks and candy stations for community members and their children to trick or trick in a safe and fun environment,” said Jesse Vinson, SILC coordinator for student organization development. “The event [also had] kid-friendly activities and games, Halloween movies, light snacks and fall beverages.”
Over 30 groups and organizations signed up to help participate in the event.
Sophomore Sammy Spindler came with the KU Running Club and said this was her first time participating in the event. The running club decorated a car trunk and handed out candy at the event.
Spindler said she enjoyed interacting with the kids and seeing all of their costumes.
“My favorite part of this event is seeing all of the little kids in their cute Halloween costumes giddy to receive candy,” Spindler said.
The event accepted donations from KU Fights Hunger to give to a few organizations around Lawrence, including Campus Cupboard and Just Food of Douglas County.
“Items of greatest need include peanut butter, canned protein, beans, whole-grain cereals, pasta and nuts and canned fruit and vegetables,” Vinson said.
Spindler said she believes this event is important in supporting the Lawrence community and its needs.
“It’s a great way to gather the community for a fun activity while serving Just Food,” Spindler said.