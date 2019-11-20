The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity at the University of Kansas is celebrating Transgender Awareness Week from Nov. 12 to 19 with multiple events this week, including hosting guest speaker Tiq Milan.
Milan will speak Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Kansas Union. Milan, who is a writer, public speaker, activist and strategic media consultant, is expected to talk about race, gender and masculinity, according to the center’s website.
“I’ve seen him before at different conferences and I was like, ‘I want to bring him here; he’s grand.' I’m super excited,” said TK Morton, coordinator of the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.
Although, Milan is highlighting the week, he isn’t the only part of the center’s effort to bring awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community.
The week started Monday with “Trans Lunch Meet Up," where students brought their lunch to the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity to meet other transgender individuals.
On Tuesday, the center hosted “TRANSlations,” a meeting that happens the first and third Tuesday of each month meant for peer discussion and support space for transgender, gender non-conforming and nonbinary students at the University, according to the center.
Morton identifies as transgender and said the center does its best to support transgender and gender non-conforming students because ze knows what it’s like to be in their situation.
Morton also said ze is aware of the oppression surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community but wants the awareness week to focus on the positive.
“I really wanted this week to be about joy and celebration,” Morton said.
Jenny McKee, program manager at Watkins Health Services, thinks it’s a good sign that Morton and the center are trying to draw awareness to the LGBTQIA+ community because it doesn’t get much attention from people on the outside.
“I think that as far as work in the LGBTQIA+ community goes, looking at the health disparities, the lived experience of folks who identify as trans is definitely a place where a lot of work needs to be done,” McKee said.
Morton shared the same sentiments as McKee and said ze encourages students to learn more and support the transgender community because there are more people on campus than they realize who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
“My biggest thing on campus is for students to know and recognize that transgender people do exist, and there are students on this campus, faculty on this campus and staff on this campus who are transgender and non-conforming,” Morton said.