The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity is looking for new spaces in the Kanas Union to move its headquarters following the end of a three-year contract.
The SGD Center is currently located on the fourth level of the Union. The space it is occupying is owned by the Student Involvement and Leadership Center.
“In the transition of leadership, we weren’t clear it was a three-year contract, so that’s why we’re a little bit behind the ball,” said Precious Porras, director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs. “It was just a three-year contract in a current space, and SILC needs their space back.”
They originally looked at the Jay in the Union. However with alcohol now being sold on the first level of the Union, Porras felt it wouldn’t provide the SGD Center with a safe environment.
“The Jay was the largest space and allowed the center the most room to grow, so ideally that was where we wanted to be,” Porras said. “But because the Union now serves alcohol out of that space, we deemed that it was not a safe space because the center can be a target for hate crimes.”
The SGD Center is now looking at The Crossroads room and space 435 on the fourth level of the Union as well as a space in the Burge Union. Though all options are good spaces for the center, Porras said, they would prefer to stay in the Kanas Union.
“If the Kansas Union is the home and the center for student life at KU, we want to ensure that our students are part of that and seen in that visible way,” Porras said.
The Crossroads in the Union is located next to the Alderson Auditorium and is currently a space different organizations can rent out for certain occasions.
Space 435 in the Union is currently occupied by the Muslim reflection room. If the SGD Center were to take over that space, it would be the fourth time in two years the reflection room has moved.
“A reflection space of equal value and quality needs to be figured out and moved before any construction for the SGD Center was to even begin,” said Student Body President Tiara Floyd.
Finding a new home for the SGD Center was an important coalition platform for Floyd last semester when her coalition Crimson and Blue ran for Student Senate.
The space for the SGD Center will be decided at the next Memorial Corporation Board meeting in December, and it will move into a new space by August 2020.