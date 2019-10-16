The University of Kansas will be launching a new strategic plan later in the academic year, and to help with the process, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced a “visioning day” slotted for early November, according to a community message from the University.
A visioning day kickoff event is set for Nov. 8 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Kansas Union.
Girod is expected to open the event, according to the message from the Office of the Chancellor. After that, attendees will break off into groups to discuss their ideas.
“[T]he ideas that emerge from these discussions will be collected and incorporated into the next phase of our planning process,” Girod said.
People unable to attend can watch through a livestream available on https://ku.edu/strategic-planning-2020. Those requiring reasonable accommodation to attend the event should email collincox@ku.edu or call 785-864-1258.
Other campus events, online feedback forms and surveys focused on the upcoming strategic plan will take place through the 2019-2020 academic year.
The process is expected to be finished by June 1, 2020.
“[S]trategic planning is more than developing ‘wish lists’ of our favorite initiatives. Rather, it requires us to make choices, set priorities, and listen to each other,” Girod said in the message. “This process offers responsibility and opportunity — and with your help, I know it will position us to advance our mission and aspirations as a top national research university.”